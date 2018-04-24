StyleCaster
Share

24 Vegetarian BBQ Ideas to Grill at Your Next Backyard Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

24 Vegetarian BBQ Ideas to Grill at Your Next Backyard Party

by
Vegetarian BBQ Recipes
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Noming Thru Life

Calling all bona fide vegetarians and vegans! Looking to beef up your outdoor BBQ food menu without the meat? You’re in luck because we have plenty of healthy, summery recipes for you to whip up.

MORE: 25 Recipes That Will Get You Excited to Cook with Veggies

That’s right, the barbecue is absolutely not solely reserved for grilling up juicy burgers and smoked chicken breasts. From fresh veggies to tofu and veggie burgers, these BBQ ideas will make you want to heat up the grill and have people over, pronto. In fact, these recipes are so appealing, they could distract a meat-lover like me from cheeseburger FOMO. (Seriously, just wait until you see the grilled cauliflower tacos…)

MORE: Take a Break from Bland Meals with These 25 Spicy Recipes

So what are you waiting for? Grab a bag of coals and some lighter fluid, queue up your summer-vibes Spotify playlist to get the party going, and let’s get grillin’.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Veggie BBQ Ideas
Pin it!

24 Vegetarian BBQ Ideas to Grill at Your Next Backyard Party |@stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Mediterranean Grilled Avocado Stuffed with Chickpeas and Tahini

This one's pure Mediterranean heaven: grilled avocados stuffed with chickpeas and drizzled with tahini.

Photo: Food Faith Fitness

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Cauliflower Tacos with Mango Slaw & Avocado Crema

Grilled cauliflower tacos with mango slaw and drizzled with avocado crema... Are you drooling, too?

Photo: Hot for Food

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Breaded Tofu Steaks with Spinach Salad and Tomato Flaxseed Bread

With or without the spinach salad, your guests won't be able to tell the difference between these grilled, breaded tofu steaks and grilled, breaded chicken.

Photo: Divine Healthy Food

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Flatbreads with Rosemary Oil

Be sure to serve these grilled flatbreads drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with the rosemary leaves the second they come off the barbecue.

Photo: Jamie Oliver

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Cilantro Vinaigrette

These grilled sweet potatoes topped with a cilantro vinaigrette will quickly become one of your summer BBQ staples.

Photo: Cookin' Canuck

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tostadas with Spicy Hummus

You can never go wrong with grilled corn, grill zucchini and a hummus spread.

Photo: Noming Thru Life

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Zucchini Nachos

If you thought a heaping meatless mound of nachos wasn't worth it, Closet Cooking will prove you wrong with its grilled zucchini nachos recipe.

Photo: Closet Cooking

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grillable Veggie Burgers

It's true: You can grill these veggie burgers. Curious what's inside? We'll tell you: walnuts and spices, sautéed onions, panko bread crumbs, brown rice, BBQ sauce, and black beans.

Photo: Minimalist Baker

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Zucchini Caprese

A grilled caprese salad with zucchinis? Count us in.

Photo: Little Broken

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Mexican Street Corn

This grilled Mexican street corn is slathered in a mayonnaise and sour cream cilantro mixture and then dusted with parmesan cheese and chili powder. Oh my god.

Photo: The Street Critic

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Portobella Mushrooms with Spinach and Cheese

Who needs chicken breasts when you can grill portobello mushrooms and stuff 'em with spinach and cheese?

Photo: Rachel Cooks

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Pineapple with Cinnamon Honey Drizzle

It's the cinnamon honey drizzle that really elevates this grilled pineapple recipe.

Photo: Wine and Glue

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Hawaiian Veggie Burgers

Bound to be a hit with your guests are these Hawaiian veggie burgers: tropical black bean patties topped with grilled pineapple and Swiss cheese.

Photo: Delish Knowledge

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Rainbow Peppers with Herb Cream Cheese

These grilled rainbow peppers stuffed with herb cream cheese look almost too pretty to eat... OK, not really, we'd still eat them.

Photo: Skinny Taste

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Turnips with Dill Olive Oi

Grilled turnips with dill olive oil? We'll take four skewers, please and thank you.

Photo: Naturally Ella

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Mushroom Skewers

The cayenne pepper, garlic, and balsamic vinegar take these grilled mushroom skewers to a whole other level.

Photo: Flavorite

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Caprese Stuffed Garlic Butter Portobellas

We can't describe it better than Cafe Delites: "Garlic butter smothered portobello mushrooms stuffed and grilled with fresh mozzarella cheese, grape tomato slices, and drizzled with a rich balsamic glaze!"

Want.

Photo: Cafe Delites

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Spicy Sriracha Grilled Tofu

Sriracha makes everything taste better, including grilled tofu.

Photo: Tablespoon

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Blossom Onions Grilled and Planked with Red Pepper Aioli

Behold: a healthier version of the famous Bloomin' Onion at Outback. It's served with a red pepper aioli sauce for dipping, too.

Photo: Proud Italian Cook

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Garlic Roasted Cabbage Wedges

If you're a cabbage stan, then try out these garlic roasted cabbage wedges topped with fresh parsley, fresh lemon wedges and/or crumbled bacon.

Photo: Cooking Classy

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Garlic Parmesan Potatoes and Broccoli

Garlic, parmesan, potatoes, and broccoli: a perfect combination.

Photo: Damn Delicious

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Veggie Quesadillas

Who doesn't love quesadillas? Throw in some grilled veggies, and you have a healthy crowd-pleaser.

Photo: Jo Cooks

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Tofu with Chipotle-Miso Sauce

If you love tofu, then try this grilled tofu dish made and served with chipotle-miso sauce and garnished with scallions.

Photo: Serious Eats

STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Peppery Grilled Okra & Lemon-Basil Dipping Sauce

And, finally, grilled okra: What's a BBQ without okra? This recipe's extra delicious thanks to the lemon-basil dipping sauce.

Photo: Live Love & Good Food

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These Energizing Smoothie Bowls Are Your New Favorite Meal

These Energizing Smoothie Bowls Are Your New Favorite Meal
  • STYLECASTER | Veggie BBQ Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Mediterranean Grilled Avocado Stuffed with Chickpeas and Tahini
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Cauliflower Tacos with Mango Slaw & Avocado Crema
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Breaded Tofu Steaks with Spinach Salad and Tomato Flaxseed Bread
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Flatbreads with Rosemary Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Cilantro Vinaigrette
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Zucchini and Corn Tostadas with Spicy Hummus
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Zucchini Nachos
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grillable Veggie Burgers
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Zucchini Caprese
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Mexican Street Corn
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Portobella Mushrooms with Spinach and Cheese
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Pineapple with Cinnamon Honey Drizzle
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Hawaiian Veggie Burgers
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Rainbow Peppers with Herb Cream Cheese
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Turnips with Dill Olive Oi
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Mushroom Skewers
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Caprese Stuffed Garlic Butter Portobellas
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Spicy Sriracha Grilled Tofu
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Blossom Onions Grilled and Planked with Red Pepper Aioli
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Garlic Roasted Cabbage Wedges
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Garlic Parmesan Potatoes and Broccoli
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Veggie Quesadillas
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Grilled Tofu with Chipotle-Miso Sauce
  • STYLECASTER | Vegetarian BBQ Ideas | Peppery Grilled Okra & Lemon-Basil Dipping Sauce
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share