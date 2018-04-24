24 Vegetarian BBQ Ideas to Grill at Your Next Backyard Party

Calling all bona fide vegetarians and vegans! Looking to beef up your outdoor BBQ food menu without the meat? You’re in luck because we have plenty of healthy, summery recipes for you to whip up.

That’s right, the barbecue is absolutely not solely reserved for grilling up juicy burgers and smoked chicken breasts. From fresh veggies to tofu and veggie burgers, these BBQ ideas will make you want to heat up the grill and have people over, pronto. In fact, these recipes are so appealing, they could distract a meat-lover like me from cheeseburger FOMO. (Seriously, just wait until you see the grilled cauliflower tacos…)

So what are you waiting for? Grab a bag of coals and some lighter fluid, queue up your summer-vibes Spotify playlist to get the party going, and let’s get grillin’.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.