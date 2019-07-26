17 Delicious Vegetable Dishes That Are Mostly Just Cheese

Scroll To See More Images

Not everybody likes vegetables. I get it. They’re a little bitter, and their texture isn’t for everyone. They’re packed with nutrients, though, so it’s worth figuring out ways to eat them that you actually like. That’s where vegetable recipes with cheese come in.

What I’m talking about here are recipes that will deliver at least a serving of vegetables, in which cheese totally steals the show. I’m not saying you should always mask the flavor of vegetables when you eat them (I love vegetables, TBH!), but if you’re a picky eater, it’s a good option. Even if you, like me, actually enjoy the taste of vegetables, it can be fun to mix things up with a little bit (or a lot) of cheese sometimes.

The list below offers several different vegetable recipes with cheese. Many are baked, some are stewed, and a few aren’t cooked at all. Whether you’re looking for a side dish, a main dish, or a dip, you’ll find a cheesy, veggie-packed option.

1. Cauliflower, Broccoli and Cheese Bake

Cauliflower and broccoli take second fiddle to loads of cheese in this gooey cauliflower, broccoli and cheese casserole.

2. Baked Spaghetti Squash and Cheese

If you think you don’t like spaghetti squash, you probably haven’t tried it baked into a bath of cheese.

3. Creamed Kale

Creamed spinach is a classic, but creamed kale stays a little more al dente when you stew it in a dreamy, cheesy sauce.

4. Spinach Cheese Pie

This spinach pie is crustless, but you won’t even notice because of all the cheese.

5. Goat Cheese Baked Artichoke Hearts

Goat cheese adds the double punch of creaminess and tang to these baked artichoke hearts.

6. Hot Honey Roasted Carrots With Goat Cheese

I don’t know what’s more exciting about this roasted carrot recipe—the hot honey or the big chunks of goat cheese.

7. Eggplant Rollatini

In this classic Italian recipe, eggplant is really just a vehicle for a whole lot of cheese.

8. Zucchini Houdini

Here, zucchini boats are filled with goat cheese, then baked with a breadcrumb and Parmesan topping.

9. Easy Baked Asparagus Gratin

FYI, “gratin” is usually code for, “baked in tons of cheese.”

10. Parmesan Tomatoes

If you’re looking for an easy appetizer, these Parmesan tomatoes aim to please.

11. Roasted Tomato and Herbed Cheese Galette

If you think this tomato and cheese galette looks a lot like a fancy pizza—you’re right.

12. Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Make no mistake, this red pepper dip is mostly blended cheese.

13. Korean Corn Cheese

Here’s what you need to know about Korean corn cheese: There’s some corn, plus butter, mayonnaise and mozzarella cheese.

14. Cheddar Cheese Cauliflower Casserole

This cauliflower and corn casserole counts as at least one serving of vegetables, even if all you can taste is cheese.

15. Zucchini Breadsticks

These “breadsticks” don’t actually have any bread in them; instead, they’re made with shredded zucchini, bound together with oodles and oodles of cheese.

16. Tennessee Onions

You can use Tennessee onions—thick-cut sweet onions baked with butter and cheese—as a burger topping, or just eat ’em with a fork.

17. Creamy Spinach Dip

What can possible go wrong when you’re mixing a bag of spinach with sour cream and two kinds of shredded cheese to make a quick dip? Nothing.