17 Delicious Vegetable Dishes That Are Mostly Just Cheese

by
Photo: Kirbie's Cravings.

Not everybody likes vegetables. I get it. They’re a little bitter, and their texture isn’t for everyone. They’re packed with nutrients, though, so it’s worth figuring out ways to eat them that you actually like. That’s where vegetable recipes with cheese come in.

What I’m talking about here are recipes that will deliver at least a serving of vegetables, in which cheese totally steals the show. I’m not saying you should always mask the flavor of vegetables when you eat them (I love vegetables, TBH!), but if you’re a picky eater, it’s a good option. Even if you, like me, actually enjoy the taste of vegetables, it can be fun to mix things up with a little bit (or a lot) of cheese sometimes.

The list below offers several different vegetable recipes with cheese. Many are baked, some are stewed, and a few aren’t cooked at all. Whether you’re looking for a side dish, a main dish, or a dip, you’ll find a cheesy, veggie-packed option.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Cauliflower, Broccoli, and Cheese Bake

Ev’s Eats.

1. Cauliflower, Broccoli and Cheese Bake

Cauliflower and broccoli take second fiddle to loads of cheese in this gooey cauliflower, broccoli and cheese casserole.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Baked Spaghetti Squash and Cheese

Skinny Taste.

2. Baked Spaghetti Squash and Cheese

If you think you don’t like spaghetti squash, you probably haven’t tried it baked into a bath of cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Creamed Kale

Nutmeg Nanny.

3. Creamed Kale

Creamed spinach is a classic, but creamed kale stays a little more al dente when you stew it in a dreamy, cheesy sauce.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Spinach Cheese Pie

Low-Carb Yum.

4. Spinach Cheese Pie

This spinach pie is crustless, but you won’t even notice because of all the cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Goat Cheese Baked Artichoke Hearts

Alison’s Allspice.

5. Goat Cheese Baked Artichoke Hearts

Goat cheese adds the double punch of creaminess and tang to these baked artichoke hearts.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Hot Honey Roasted Carrots With Goat Cheese

Barefoot Contessa.

6. Hot Honey Roasted Carrots With Goat Cheese

I don’t know what’s more exciting about this roasted carrot recipe—the hot honey or the big chunks of goat cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Eggplant Rollatini

Taste of Home.

7. Eggplant Rollatini

In this classic Italian recipe, eggplant is really just a vehicle for a whole lot of cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Zucchini Houdini

Inspired by Charm.

8. Zucchini Houdini

Here, zucchini boats are filled with goat cheese, then baked with a breadcrumb and Parmesan topping.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Easy Baked Asparagus Gratin

The Forked Spoon.

9. Easy Baked Asparagus Gratin

FYI, “gratin” is usually code for, “baked in tons of cheese.”

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Parmesan Tomatoes

Rasa Malaysia.

10. Parmesan Tomatoes

If you’re looking for an easy appetizer, these Parmesan tomatoes aim to please.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Roasted Tomato and Herbed Cheese Galette

Betty Crocker.

11. Roasted Tomato and Herbed Cheese Galette

If you think this tomato and cheese galette looks a lot like a fancy pizza—you’re right.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Belle of the Kitchen.

12. Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Make no mistake, this red pepper dip is mostly blended cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Korean Corn Cheese

Kirbie’s Cravings.

13. Korean Corn Cheese

Here’s what you need to know about Korean corn cheese: There’s some corn, plus butter, mayonnaise and mozzarella cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Cheddar Cheese Cauliflower Casserole

Brooklyn Farm Girl.

14. Cheddar Cheese Cauliflower Casserole

This cauliflower and corn casserole counts as at least one serving of vegetables, even if all you can taste is cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Zucchini Breadsticks

Kirbie’s Cravings.

15. Zucchini Breadsticks

These “breadsticks” don’t actually have any bread in them; instead, they’re made with shredded zucchini, bound together with oodles and oodles of cheese.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Tennessee Onions

Loaves and Dishes.

16. Tennessee Onions

You can use Tennessee onions—thick-cut sweet onions baked with butter and cheese—as a burger topping, or just eat ’em with a fork.

STYLECASTER | 17 Vegetable Recipes That Are Mostly Just Cheese | Creamy Spinach Dip

Homemade Hooplah.

17. Creamy Spinach Dip

What can possible go wrong when you’re mixing a bag of spinach with sour cream and two kinds of shredded cheese to make a quick dip? Nothing.

