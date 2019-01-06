17 Easy Vegan Slow-Cooker Recipes Everyone Will Love

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re a full-on vegan, a vegetarian, or just someone looking to eat less meat, adding a few vegan slow-cooker recipes to your meal plan is a great idea. Meatless meals are often less expensive than meat-filled ones, and anything cooked in a slow-cooker is guaranteed to be easy and comforting. Plus, most slow-cooker recipes yield enough servings to feed a crowd, or to serve as lunch leftovers for just one person.

And, if you think vegan slow-cooker recipes are flavorless or otherwise lacking, think again. Thanks to plenty of spices, a variety of veggies, and all kinds of beans, nuts, herbs and meat alternatives, the recipes below are as tasty as they are healthy. Whether you’re looking for an easy chili to pack for lunch or a crowd-pleasing soup that’ll quickly become a favorite, your slow-cooker can do it all.

The 17 easy vegan slow-cooker recipes below are perfect for any season, but they’re especially great for cold winter days when a sandwich or salad just won’t do. All of them are easy enough for beginner cooks, but don’t taste like a cop out. Add one or several to your meal plan next week—you won’t regret it.

Cream of Tomato Soup

This creamy slow-cooker tomato soup gets richness from coconut milk, and is perfect for dipping—or eating straight up.

Butternut Macaroni

No cheese necessary to turn this creamy slow-cooker butternut macaroni into crave-worthy comfort food.

Copycat Chipotle Sofritos

No need to leave the house to get your fix of vegan Chipotle sofritos—your slow-cooker can do all the work instead.

Pumpkin Chickpea Red Lentil Curry

Want an easy, re-heatable recipe that you can pack for lunch all week? Try this vegan, slow-cooker pumpkin chickpea red lentil curry.

Potato Gratin

Thought a delicious potato gratin sans dairy was impossible? Think again.

Three Bean Chili

Skip the sour cream and cheese garnish on this slow-cooker three-bean chili, and it’s the perfect vegan dinner. Or, just use dairy-free alternatives.

Portobello Pot Roast

Nobody would have a beef with this slow-cooker portobello pot roast, vegan or not.

Enchilada Quinoa Chili

Throw the ingredients for this tasty, fiber-packed vegan enchilada quinoa chili into your slow-cooker before you leave for work, and you’ll have a tasty dinner ready to go as soon as you get home.

Loaded Baked Sweet Potatoes

There’s nothing more fun than a loaded sweet potato, especially when smoky cashew cream is involved.

Lasagna Soup

The “cheesy” topping of this vegan lasagna soup is actually made with a blend of tofu, cashews and vegan pesto.

Mexican Quinoa Tacos

You don’t need ground beef for taco filling. These Mexican quinoa vegan tacos are made with beans, grains, corn and tons of flavor.

African-Inspired Peanut Stew

No cream necessary in this decadent vegan peanut stew, which gets its flavor from peanut butter and spice.

Red Beans and Rice

Red beans and rice is a staple for a reason.

Sloppy Joes

Your kid might not even realize these saucy slow-cooker sloppy joes are vegan.

Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Stew

This tasty slow-cooker sweet potato lentil stew is the perfect way to sneak in veggies and fiber post-holidays.

Tofu Tikka Masala

This vegan tikka masala will crush any takeout craving—and makes plenty of leftovers.

Saag Aloo

It might not look like much, but slow-cooker saag aloo is great as either a side dish or a main.