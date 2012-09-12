Want: Free People’s Vegan Pleated Leather Dress

Whether it’s the bold leather-trimmed tops of the Celine Fall 2012 show or the textured leather suits of J. Mendel’s autumn runway, leather is all the rage this season. Some designers are sticking to trims or embellished patches, while others are going all-out with full leather outfits in a range of colors. While this is certainly a trend you can’t miss out on this season, we can all agree it’s one your wallet may not master.

For those looking for a thrifty option: Free People is here with the perfect solution. They’ve mastered the season’s leather trend in the form of a charming dress that’s wearable for any occasion, plus they have even designed it in black and bright orange — another hot color this season. Best of all, it’s vegan, so any and all concerns one might have about buying leather are conveniently out the window.

Then there’s the affordable price — less than $200. Really, what excuse do you have not to snap this dress up?

Free People Pleated Vegan Leather Dress, $198, Bloomingdale’s