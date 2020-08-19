Chic Vegan Fur Rugs For a Cruelty-Free Home Decor Upgrade

Fur rugs are undoubtedly stylish, subdued and flattering to almost any interior design style, but they’re also a practical home decor choice as well. Not only are some styles like sheepskin natural bacteria repellents (and therefore require far less cleaning), but they also provide support and comfort to pressure points, making them great for reducing achy limbs. Unfortunately, genuine fur and leather rugs can be a pretty pricey home decor investment, and focused, if you’re concerned with animal rights or practice a vegan lifestyle, they’re certainly not a good fit in this regard either. Fortunately, faux and artificial fur rugs have come a long way in quality and price.

It’s never been easier to find high quality and durable faux alternatives that look and feel just like the real deal than ever before. These leather-free, luxuriously plush, and cruelty-free rugs are the perfect home decor accent to add a little bit of flair to your couch, accent chair or of course, your floor. From creamy white fur options to colorful spin-offs of the traditional style, there’s a vegan sheepskin rug to fit any home decor style and budget.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dikoaina Classic Soft Faux Sheepskin Rug

This ultra-soft faux sheepskin rug also doubles as a throw for your couch, bed, or accent chair and doesn’t break the bank. It’s also available in a variety of different shades and shapes, from blush to bright blue for a pop of color.

2. LEEVAN Sheepskin Rug Faux Fur Rug

This neutral-hued faux sheepskin rug feels super plush and looks stylish, but doesn’t break the bank or contain real animal fur. It’s also available in four different colors: coffee (pictured above), grey, white, and black and white.

3. NuLoom Faux Fur Rug

This large shaggy rug is designed with faux sheepskin fur to add texture and warmth to any room in your home. The super-soft faux fur feels thick and cozy, while the white color suits most home decor themes.