16 Vegan Celebrities Who Will Make You Want to Go Plant-Based

Most of us have experimented with different ways of eating. Whether we tried to eat more vegetables, focus on proteins or love ourselves some filling fat, eating is personal.

Though we aren’t ones to promote diet trends or strict food advice, veganism is something we can get behind. The 100-percent plant-based diet, which also excludes the consumption of any animal-based products (i.e. fur, leather, etc.), is a popular lifestyle nowadays, with dozens of celebrities hopping on the vegan bandwagon.

Along with promoting the humane treatment of animals, veganism is hot among A-listers for its plethora of health benefits. Natalie Portman credits the diet to curing her adult acne. In celebration of World Vegetarian Day on October 9, we put together a list of 16 celebrities you might not know were vegan. Read the vegan journeys of stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Sia, and more, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2017.