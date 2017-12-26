16 Vegan Celebrities Who Will Make You Want to Go Plant-Based

Most of us have experimented with different ways of eating. Whether we tried to eat more vegetables, focus on proteins or love ourselves some filling fat, eating is personal.
Though we aren’t ones to promote diet trends or strict food advice, veganism is something we can get behind. The 100-percent plant-based diet, which also excludes the consumption of any animal-based products (i.e. fur, leather, etc.), is a popular lifestyle nowadays, with dozens of celebrities hopping on the vegan bandwagon.
Along with promoting the humane treatment of animals, veganism is hot among A-listers for its plethora of health benefits. Natalie Portman credits the diet to curing her adult acne. In celebration of World Vegetarian Day on October 9, we put together a list of 16 celebrities you might not know were vegan. Read the vegan journeys of stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Sia, and more, ahead.
A version of this article was originally published in October 2017.
Venus and Serena Williams follow a primarily raw vegan diet during the tennis season. Venus, who has an autoimmune disease called Sjogren’s syndrome and has found the diet helpful in managing it, told Shape, "I think it’s a great lifestyle for long-term stability. You also have to look at everything else in your regimen, what you’re putting into your body, like supplements. I’m always learning and I’m hoping to perfect my system."
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Though Jennifer Lopez has felt the health benefits of adopting a vegan diet, she admits that there is one dairy item she misses.
"[Veganism] is basically no dairy, no meat, everything is just plant based and just from the ground. I love that I'm eating more greens. It makes you feel so much better," Lopez told Z100. "Butter is the one thing I miss! Butter makes everything taste better."
Photo:
Getty Images
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone is one of the most vocal spearheads in Hollywood's vegan movement. She credits the diet as one of her biggest beauty secrets.
“Once I went vegan, I lost the weight I wanted to lose, my nails were stronger, and my skin was glowing. I feel great and I look better now than I did 11 years ago,” she said in a statement for PETA.
Photo:
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
When she was preparing for her role as The White Witch in Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland," Anne Hathaway imagined her character as a "vegan pacifist," something the actress is in her real life.
"When I was trying to work her out, I kept saying to myself, 'She is a punk-rock, vegan pacifist.' So I listened to a lot of Blondie, I watched a lot of Greta Garbo movies, and I looked at a lot of the artwork of Dan Flavin,” Hathaway told Collider.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande adopted a vegan diet in 2013 and hasn't looked back since. As an animal rights advocate, Grande touts the lifestyle for protecting animals from inhumane practices. "I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding," she told The Mirror.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé
Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, are both vegans. In a post on his blog, Life & Times, Jay Z announced his and his wife's decision to go vegan. Though the couple is only semi-vegan, they are steadily making the transition to a full plant-based diet. "Any professional vegans out there that have any great food spots please help out! Please ha," Jay Z wrote on his blog.
Photo:
Getty Images
Demi Moore
Along with adopting a meat-free and dairy-free diet, Demi Moore is also a 100-percent raw vegan, meaning that she doesn't eat anything over 118 degrees. She credits the diet to keeping her full and healthy. “I’m never hungry, and my body is nourished. Because raw food is so nutritionally dense, it’ll feed your body. A healthy diet is everything," she told Health Nut News.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum has been vegan for the bulk of her life, after giving up meat and being diagnosed as lactose-intolerant at an early age. But despite preaching veganism's benefits (most notably, her glowing skin), Dewan Tatum has been open about her daughter Everly growing up with whatever diet she chooses.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
After being a pescatarian for 15 years, Jessica Chastain noticed her health dramatically change when she adopted a vegan diet. Though it wasn't something she planned, Chastain doesn't look back on her decision with regret.
“Immediately I just had more energy than I’ve ever had in my life. Then when I finished it, it wasn’t like I’m going to be vegan," she told W magazine. "I went to the restaurant and I ordered fish and risotto and immediately I felt bad, like not emotionally but physically, and so I said okay, I’m going to just listen to my body now. Being vegan was not anything I ever wanted to be. I just really was listening to what my body was telling me.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Mara
Kate Mara's largest hurdle after adopting a vegan diet was adapting to a lifestyle without cheese, one of her biggest loves pre-veganism.
"Their biggest surprise is that I don’t eat cheese anymore, and I don’t blame them because cheese was definitely the hardest thing to give up," she told Playboy.
Photo:
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
In 2014, after death of her dog, Floyd, Miley Cyrus swore off eating animals. The singer recently celebrated her vegan anniversary with a flower tattoo on her arm. "Vegan for life! 💚," she wrote in an Instagram caption debuting her tat.
Photo:
Getty Images
Natalie Portman
After a stint during her pregnancy in 2011 in which she ate baked goods containing eggs and butter, Natalie Portman is back on a 100-percent vegan diet, something she credits to curing her adult acne. "I'm vegan, and I drink a lot of water. If I have dairy, I immediately break out," she said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rooney Mara
After adopting a vegan and gluten-free diet, Rooney Mara saw an immediate improvement in her health.
"Well, I'm gluten-free. A bunch of people in my family have celiac disease, so I stopped eating wheat about a year ago, and right away I noticed a difference," Mara told InStyle. "I'm also vegan; I basically eat only fruits and vegetables. I've never felt better than I do now."
Photo:
Getty Images
Sia
In 2014, Sia announced on Twitter that she is fully vegan. Since then, the singer has teamed up with organizations like PETA to shine a light on animal overpopulation, urging fans to spay and neuter their pets.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lea Michele
Despite being a self-proclaimed "foodie," Lea Michele also values health. The actress, who was honored by PETA in 2010 for her charity work for animals, adopted veganism as a way to eat great food while maintaining her health.
"It's about being good to your body and the planet. I'm a foodie, but I think it's much more fun to find things on the menu that are good for me," she told Women's Health.
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde has been a vegetarian since she was 12 years old. After adopting veganims, the actress, who was named PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2010, quickly noticed a boost in her energy. "Beyond my desire to boycott the torture factories, I am also way happier when I eat a plant based diet, and I feel about a thousand times more energetic," she told PETA.
Photo:
Getty Images