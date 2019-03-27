I’m Excited For the Final Season of ‘Veep’ Based on the Premiere Red Carpet Looks Alone

Scroll To See More Images

Red carpet events are what I live for. (I mean, how else do you get to see all your favorite celebrities come together in incredible outfits and take photos?) And after what has felt like years, I finally got to witness the Veep final season premiere red carpet. I was already excited about getting more Veep content (and, of course, sad that it’s the last season) but the red carpet ensembles were too good to be true. The cast and their guests seriously went out with a bang, and I am here for it. If the final season of the HBO show is as good as these outfits, we’re in for a real treat.

After six seasons, Veep is launching into its seventh and final season. Through my tears, though, I can see that the cast did not slack off when it came time for the premiere. From Anna Chlumsky to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ilana Glazer, Abbie Jacobson and even Lena Dunham, the stars came dressed to the nines on Tuesday night. While I’m sad to see the show end, at least I’ll have these red carpet looks to remember forever. Bold patterns galore, classically chic black ensembles and some incredible suits make up this group of truly beautiful outfits worn by beautiful and talented people. (Can you tell I’m a fan of everyone on this show?)

I picked some of my favorite looks from the Veep final season premiere red carpet so you, too, can fangirl over how amazing these outfits are (while the tears fall onto your computer screen). If I wasn’t already so excited about seeing these babes grace my screen again, these ensembles would have done the trick. Now, I’m even more excited, and I can’t wait to see what projects these actors take on next.

1. Anna Chlumsky in Whistles & Tabitha Simmons

2. Clea DuVall

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Marc Jacobs

4. Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

5. Lena Dunham in Tory Burch

6. Sarah Sutherland

7. Jessica Williams in Peter Pilotto

8. Aasif Mandvi

9. Sarah Snook

10. Helene York

11. Emily Meade

12. Zosia Mamet