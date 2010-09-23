VEDA Spring 2011: Inspired By Tim Burton’s Socks, Betty Draper, Magic And More

Veda‘s Spring collection is inspired by Tim Burtons socks, Anais Nin, magical thinking, bespoke suits, Roland Mouret, recycling, John Waters, crystals, Dead Man, romance, Gansett Beach, Betty Draper and Rashaad Newsome. Obsessed yet? With their signature drapey, feminine, perfect leather jackets and restrained color palette, this NYC based brand is a cool girl favorite for very good reason.

Designer Lyndsey Butler explains the romantic meets West Coast collection: I was attracted to a more constructed, feminine silhouette with sharp clean lines that complement the looser, sweeter shapes, fabrics and prints we are usually drawn to in the springtime.

Check out the equal parts charming and creepy short film directed by Alexander Klein below, and the want-it worthy SS11 lookbook in the slide show above but be prepared to fall in love.

All images courtesy of Veda