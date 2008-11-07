VEDA Leather Dreams

VEDA leather jackets have been my obsession since I first spotted them on ShopBop and Intermix. Luckily for us, David Goldberg (one of the partners here at StyleCaster), happens to be friends with the designer. Lindsay Butler, designer and all-around-cool-girl, popped into the studio this week to be our Guest Stylist. She showed us first hand how to take her coveted leather jackets and create the perfect looks with them. Once we launch, (I know, I know..you’ve been waiting!) you will be able to see all of her looks and get to know Lindsay a lot better. In the meantime, check out my current obsession from the VEDA collection.

VEDA Bronson Leather Jacket, $825 at http://www.shopbop.com