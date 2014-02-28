Found: A Perfect Varsity Jacket in a Comfortable Sweatshirt Fabric

What: A just-released, limited-edition varsity jacket in a heavy 100% cotton fabrication (and two colorways: black-and-white and navy-and-gold) similar to a super heavyweight sweatshirt from all-American, direct-to-consumer brand American Giant.

Why: The only thing better than a trendy athletic jacket is a trendy athletic jacket in a sweatshirt material. We’ve tried this piece on ourselves, and take our word for it: it’s the perfect combination of on-trend style and nearly unbelievable levels of comfort. Bonus: it’s 100% made in America and costs less than $100.

“We’ve been getting a lot of emotional, visceral responses to this piece,” American Giant CEO Bayard Winthrop tells StyleCaster. “People say, ‘I wear this all the time, it’s so versatile. I can wear it to the gym then wear it to dinner.’ It has a sportswear component to it as well as a functional component. Plus it’s an iconic, American visual we love.”

Instagram Campaign: If you already own a varsity jacket–or if you want to snap up an American Giant one while they last–style it in your own unique way, snap a pic, and post it to Instagram tagging @AmericanGiant and using the hashtag #itsnotJV. The person with the most likes wins a custom-embroidered American Giant varsity jacket.

Varsity Jacket, $99; at American Giant