Want: A Varsity Jacket That’s More ‘High Fashion’ Than ‘High School’

What: A high-fashion varsity jacket perfect for heading back to school (in our dreams!)

Why: While we love the look of a classic varsity jacket, they can look a bit too “which way to gym class?” for working adults. This one strays from the standard leather sleeves and primary color scheme and instead features a cool mixed-print motif on a typical varsity jacket silhouette.

How: Treat this as your fall jacket and wear it with everything from skinny jeans and sweaters to tailored black skirts and trousers. And yes, this piece is definitely a splurge but look at it this way: It’s still way cheaper than a semester at college.

SEA Combo Varsity Jacket, $750; at Barneys New York