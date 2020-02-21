Vans and Sandy Liang Just Teamed Up to Create the Ultimate Cool Kid Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

I won’t lie: I am constantly trying to get labeled as the “cool” one in my friend group. And while it hasn’t happened yet, the new Vans and Sandy Liang collection might just help push me over the edge. The famous footwear brand teamed up with New York designer Sandy Liang to create the ultimate cool kid wardrobe—and you’re going to want everything. The vibes are all very hanging out with your BFFs on the porch during the summer, sipping a glass bottle of soda and telling your best stories meets Gen Z fashion influencer. In other words, it’s a cool AF collection that we can’t wait to see on everyone soon.

Ranging in price from $14 to $199, there’s a little something for everyone in this Vans x Sandy Liang collection. From a crop top that will give you total ’90s and early aughts vibes (bedazzled butterfly included) to classic Vans sneakers with a Sandy Liang twist, this collection is ready to take your cool factor to a new level. “To see my ideas come to life on such an iconic collection of footwear and apparel is a dream come true,” says Sandy Liang. “This collection embodies the playful dreaminess of the nineties, as well as the grittiness of downtown New York City.” If ’90s NYC style doesn’t scream cool, I don’t know what does.

The entire Vans x Sandy Liang collection is officially available now, so you better go ahead and jump! On! It! We’ve included some of our favorite pieces from the collab below, but you can shop the full collection on both the Vans and Sandy Liang sites (along with a few Vans stores as well). Prepare to get labeled as your friend group’s cool kid once you don these incredible street style looks.

Vans x Sandy Liang Slip-On Platform

Vans x Sandy Liang Vans Sport

Vans x Sandy Liang Halter Top

Vans x Sandy Liang Cloud Crossbody Bag

Vans x Sandy Liang Era

