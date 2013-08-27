Vans Latest Sneaker Collaboration With Kenzo Is Absolutely Awesome

Sneaker heads, get excited: Vans has collaborated for a fifth time with Kenzo on a line of multicolored sneakers using three of the preeminent prints from the super-hip label’s Fall 2013 season.

The Vans x Kenzo collection will be available in three silhouettes: The classic slip-on sneaker, the lace-up, and for the first time, the ankle-length Chukka.



The collection will be sold at Kenzo stores, Kenzo.com and at select retailers including Opening Ceremony and Colette later this month, and will start at $125.

Want more info on the Vans x Kenzo collaboration? Visit kenzo’s blog now.