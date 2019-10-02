Vans Is Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Veritably Cute (and Boob-Filled) Collection

Scroll To See More Images

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are—as I’m sure you’ve probably noticed already—so many ways to support the cause. Be it shopping with brands who give back, giving your time or money directly to organizations or helping spread awareness about breast cancer (and how to catch it early on), getting involved this month is a no-brainer. If you’re someone who loves to shop for a cause, you’re going to absolutely adore the new Vans Breast Cancer Awareness collection with CoppaFeel!. While most of us probably don’t need another excuse to shop for Vans shoes, clothes and accessories (Just take my whole paycheck already!), the brand is giving us the ultimate reason: supporting breast cancer awareness. Who said you can’t have your cake and eat it too? (By which, I mean you can shop your favorite brand and support a worthy cause all in one fell swoop.)

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vans has collaborated with UK-based breast cancer awareness clinic CoppaFeel! to do some good. While “good” can mean different things to different people, in this case, it means giving at least $20,000 of proceeds to the organization. That’s a lot of sneakers, people. In the words of Kris Hallenga, the founder of CoppaFeel!: “For our charity, this collaboration with Vans is a dream come true. We are thrilled for the opportunity to spread our message across Vans’ audience, as this partnership will allow us to tell more people why checking their boobs is so important, and in return, save lives. CoppaFeel! exists to stamp out the late detection of breast cancer by educating everyone – girls, boys and non-binary pals about their boobs and encourage them to get anything abnormal checked out.” If you’re still not convinced you should check out this collection (Who are you??!), take a gander at some of our favorite pieces below. In the words of Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Tits up!”

