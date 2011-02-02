StyleCaster
Vanity Fair’s Hot New Cover Behind the Scenes Hotness(VIDEO)

Just as the world seemed right again when Vanity Fair redeemed themselves of Bieber fever with their Hollywood Issue‘s star-studded cover, things get even better.
Now you can watch the celebs in all their splendor with this behind-the-scenes video, featuring short interviews on set with Jesse Eisenberg, Ryan Reynolds, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who finally settles the dispute over his last name (its JILL-not-GILL-en-hall, ladies.) Also, Anne Hathaway dishes on meeting Oscars co-host James Franco for the first time at the shoot.

Sadly, there’s still no word on what that baby jaguar was doing there with Rashida Jones.

