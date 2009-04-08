Vanity Fairest

Photographed by Mario Testino at the Plaza, Gisele is all glowy nakedness on the cover (can they at least tell us what body scrub she’s using?). But, the most shocking part was not the steamy photo shoot; Gisele actually comes off like the most down to earth and positive person on the planet. She’s humble, self-deprecating and as her husband describes her “sunny.” So, just to recap she’s gorgeous, married to Tom Brady and incredibly cool?

Maybe she should team back up with Leo to market herself as an alternative source of energy, because after I read this article I immediately got up, told myself today is going to be a great day, went to the gym and decided that it’s time to go green. Gisele Bundchen, the new solar power.

Read the rest of the article at <a href=" https://www.vanityfair.com/style/features/2009/05/gisele-bundchen200905″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>vanityfair.com to get inspired.