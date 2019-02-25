StyleCaster
33 Can’t-Miss Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Though the Oscars are known—and known well—for their jaw-dropping fashion moments, the night’s finest looks aren’t confined to the pre-show red carpet. In fact, many of them don’t hit the official red carpet at all. Instead, some of the night’s most iconic fashion moments find a home on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet—well, the Vanity Fair Oscars party striped marble floor. And let me tell you, the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party looks were good.

The magazine’s endlessly iconic afterparty has been a hub for sartorial stars for yearsMany of them don’t score invites to the Academy’s oh-so elite ceremony,  leaving them without the option of appearing on the Oscars red carpet. Instead of sitting at home, whipping up some delicious appetizers and filling out an Oscars prediction ballot, these stars get dressed to the nines—much the same way a star invited to the Oscars might—and party with each other all night long.

The Oscars 2019 red carpet was full of eye-catching ensembles, but it only tells a fraction of the story—and the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet completes that story. You’ll probably never know what Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Rita Ora would wear to the Oscars, because—unless they’re considering a last-minute career pivot to acting—they’ll probably never be invited. But you can get an idea of what they might have worn in a parallel universe where they were invited, because they all showed up at Vanity Fair’s party—and it’s honestly basically the same thing.

So as you’re stocking up on Oscars red carpet sartorial inspiration, remember—plenty of can’t-miss moments took place on a red carpet down the street. So get your fill of both; the more outfit inspo, the merrier—right?

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Rowan Blanchard

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Kendall Jenner

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Elizabeth Debicki

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Madelaine Petsch

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock.

Gabrielle Union

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock.

Emily Ratajkowski

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Winnie Harlow

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Gemma Chan

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Elizabeth Banks

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Jennifer Lopez

=Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Chadwick Boseman

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Zoe Kravitz

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

Shay Mitchell

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Elsa Hosk

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock.

Selma Blair

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

Serena Williams

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

Kate Bosworth

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Maye Musk

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Emma Roberts

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Jessica Alba

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Lydia Hearst-Shaw

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Cynthia Erivo

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock.

Jill Soloway

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Rita Ora

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock.

Chrissy Teigen

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

Ellen Pompeo

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

Lupita Nyong’o

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

Darren Criss

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

Naomi Campbell

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

Chiara Ferragni

