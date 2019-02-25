33 Can’t-Miss Looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Scroll To See More Images

Though the Oscars are known—and known well—for their jaw-dropping fashion moments, the night’s finest looks aren’t confined to the pre-show red carpet. In fact, many of them don’t hit the official red carpet at all. Instead, some of the night’s most iconic fashion moments find a home on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet—well, the Vanity Fair Oscars party striped marble floor. And let me tell you, the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party looks were good.

The magazine’s endlessly iconic afterparty has been a hub for sartorial stars for years. Many of them don’t score invites to the Academy’s oh-so elite ceremony, leaving them without the option of appearing on the Oscars red carpet. Instead of sitting at home, whipping up some delicious appetizers and filling out an Oscars prediction ballot, these stars get dressed to the nines—much the same way a star invited to the Oscars might—and party with each other all night long.

The Oscars 2019 red carpet was full of eye-catching ensembles, but it only tells a fraction of the story—and the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet completes that story. You’ll probably never know what Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Rita Ora would wear to the Oscars, because—unless they’re considering a last-minute career pivot to acting—they’ll probably never be invited. But you can get an idea of what they might have worn in a parallel universe where they were invited, because they all showed up at Vanity Fair’s party—and it’s honestly basically the same thing.

So as you’re stocking up on Oscars red carpet sartorial inspiration, remember—plenty of can’t-miss moments took place on a red carpet down the street. So get your fill of both; the more outfit inspo, the merrier—right?

