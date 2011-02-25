The Vanity Fair Oscar After Party: Shopping For

The Oscars and the ball gowns that attend them are cool and all, but the best place to get some legit inspiration for your dancing on the banquet to “Born This Way” nights is the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

It’s where the drinks are served, winners celebrate, and losers do their best to forget and pretend to be so pleased just to have been nominated. More importantly, it’s where they break out the fun little cocktail dresses, take down their updos, lose the Chopard diamonds and add an Eddie Borgo. Shop the look below!

1. Clarins matte lipstick, $24, at Dillard’s

2. Helmut Lang white dress, $470, at Net-a-Porter

3. Stila waterproof liquid liner, $20, at Beauty.com

4. Halston Heritage lam dress, $325, at Net-a-Porter

5. Forever 21 Bangle, $6.80, at Forever 21

6. DVF clutch, $295, at Saks 5th Avenue

7. Eddie Borgo pav ring, $425, at Eddie Borgo

8. Sam Edelman shoes, $189.95, at Sole Struck

9. Bangle cuff bracelet, $6.80, at Forever 21

10. Topshop bow pumps, $145, at Topshop

Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, Emma Roberts, Kate Beckinsale Photos: Craig Barritt, Getty Images | Kristian Dowling, WireImage | George Pimentel, WireImage | Jon Kopaloff, Filmmagic