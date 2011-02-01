Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue Cover – Who’s Missing?

The kids are all here on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood issue, photographed by Norman Jean Roy. The cover that will be seen without unfolding went to this year’s Oscar hosts Anne Hathaway and James Franco (also nominated) along with some dapper, single dudes Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. I’m personally loving the concept of the 1940s cocktail lounge, wondering thy Jesse Eisenberg decided to do that weird cocked eyebrow, and confused as to when Olivia Wilde started morphing into Megan Fox. Also to note Mila Kunis is on the cover but Natalie Portman is not. Is this a pregnancy thing? Can’t airbrush that out.

The full list is below, is anyone missing in your opinion?:

Ryan Reynolds

Jake Gyllenhaal

Anne Hathaway

James Franco

Jennifer Lawrence

Anthony Mackie

Olivia Wilde

Jesse Eisenberg

Mila Kunis

Joseph Gordon Levitt

Andrew Garfield

Rashida Jones

Garrett Hedlund

Noomi Rapace

Bartending in the back: Robert Duvall