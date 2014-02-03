Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue is Here! See the 12 Stars That Landed on the Famous Cover

Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue is here! Well, the cover at least, and there’s a few notable things about it this year. The first (and most important) of which is that this cover sets a new record for the number of black actors featured on the cover: six out of 12. Half of the actors featured are black, including “12 Years a Slave” star and Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong’o, and “Fruitvale Station” wonderkind Michael B. Jordan. This is a huge stride for the magazine, which has landed in hot water before over covers that lack racial diversity.

As much as we love the cover, there is one very notable absence: Cate Blanchett. The star of “Blue Jasmine” is widely expected to take home the Best Lead Actress Oscar, so why isn’t she featured? One thing the cover does get right: choosing fashion’s new It-girl Nyong’o to stand front and center in a shimmery gold column gown. (Also looking good: Oscar nominee Jared Leto, though we have to admit, we wish he were in drag.)

Also, this is mostly unrelated, but: notice right above the magazine’s title, the headline appears: “Goop, Gossip, & Gwyneth by Graydon Carter.” Can it be? Dost our eyes deceive us? Is that long-discussed smear-piece on Gwyneth Paltrow finally being published? The March issue is coming out February 11, and we cannot wait to finally resolve this debate.

