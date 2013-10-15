Report: A ‘Takedown’ Piece On Gwyneth Paltrow Will Be Published in Vanity Fair

Vanity’s Fair‘s venerable editor in chief Graydon Carter confirmed the magazine will go forth with its plans to publish a takedown piece exposing the real Gwyneth Paltrow, according to a Radar Online report.

“We started a story on her,” Carter said to The Times of London in an interview published this weekend. “We have a very good writer and it’ll run.”

What kind of dirt could the influential publication possibly have on Paltrow, we must ask? After all, between her bourgeois lifestyle site-slash-newsletter Goop, her myriad magazine covers, and television appearances, we feel we already know Gwynnie the “seventies bush” fan and former “long butt” owner, on a rather intimate level.

But, perhaps there’s more to the seemingly perfect guru than meets the eye? Otherwise why would the star have reportedly refused to cooperate with Vanity Fair on the in-depth profile. Indeed, a source for the New York Times came across an email written by her Lady of Goop, back in May, urging her friends to boycott the publication.

“Vanity Fair is threatening to put me on the cover of their magazine. If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again,” wrote Paltrow.

Her wrath had the opposite effect on Carter, however, making him even more determined to release the piece. “Well, she sort of forced my hand,” he told The Times of London.

With Carter at the helm, Vanity Fair wields a great deal of power in Hollywood, and is adamant about not allowing celebrities to approve of photos or text pre-publication. “Publicists are “all p***ed off at us, but I can live with that,” said Carter.

We can only imagine how pissed off the five-time Vanity Fair cover girl and Oscar winner must be right about now. And surely it didn’t help matters her BFF Jay Z fronted the mag’s November cover.

GP recently moved back to L.A. from England, which Carter says will be a rude awakening. “She’ll find Los Angeles very different and very difficult,” he said. “Some famous people believe that they live in a cone of celebrity that protects them … But it doesn’t really exist any more in L.A. unless they stay in.” Ouch.

MORE: Of Course She Did: Gwyneth Paltrow Designed An $845 Sweatshirt For Goop