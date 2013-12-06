The Never-Ending Story: New Buzz About Vanity Fair’s ‘Takedown’ Piece on Gwyneth

After all the unconfirmed hype about Vanity Fair penning a scathing “takedown” piece on Gwyneth Paltrow, it seems a new development is upon us: According to Radar Online, the magazine will run a story, but it’s planning on making it “much softer”

Apparently, one of the reasons is due to the fact that Gwynnie urged her famous friends to boycott both the magazine and its annual Oscar party—one of the biggest and most venerable in Hollywood.

“Whatever they wind up publishing, it’s going to be soft,” a source said. “Gwyneth’s campaign against the Vanity Fair article has apparently worked and she’s not as worried as she was three weeks ago.” However, the source said that the article is still coming out, and she still refuses to participate.

In case you hadn’t heard (or blocked it out), it was rumored in October that the Vanity Fair piece would include Paltrow’s possible infidelity with billionaire Miami hotelier Jeff Sofer, as well as other salacious details about the Oscar winner and Goop founder’s life.

It was rumored that when she first heard about the story, Paltrow sent a mass email to her famous pals begging them not to participate, stating: “If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again.”