Vanity Fair’s 2013 Best Dressed List: Jenna Lyons, Kerry Washington, Beyoncé, More

Vanity Fair’s annual International Best Dressed List is out, and there are a number of expected names—and just as many surprises—on the tally.

As expected, style-setters Jenna Lyons, Kerry Washington, Tory Burch, and Kate Middleton all made the cut for their lauded sense of style both on and off the red carpet.

A little bit more surprising: Stars like Dita Von Teese, Brooke Shields, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé were all included. While we don’t doubt that they have style to spare, we weren’t expecting to see them on one of the world’s most renowned best dressed lists.

A few notable omissions: Michelle Obama, Diane Kruger, and Alexa Chung.

