Vanity Fair 2011 Best Dressed: Kate Middleton & Gaga Are In

The Vanity Fair Annual Best Dressed List is so on top of things that they’ve had Kate Middleton on it since 2008 way before bloggerdom started writing about her Issa and Reiss dresses daily. So, the list deserves respect, even when it gets a bit random like when Armie Hammer, who has pretty much only been in The Social Network, makes the cut.

However, most anointed ones are less random and more perfectly on point. Tilda Swinton, Carey Mulligan and Lady Gaga, who are all second timers, are back on the list, as is French First Lady and pop star Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. There are royals we hardly know about, like Princess Charlene of Monaco, and boys who have gone from denim suits to totally demure, namely, Justin Timberlake. Mom of some British it girls, Andrea Dellal, is on the list, showing where her daughters got their sense of style and Paris’ ex Stavros Niarchos is also sartorially lauded for 2011.

See the whole rundown at VF.com. Who do you think got shafted?

Photo: Kate Middleton, SIPA