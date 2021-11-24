Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Is Telenovela Star—Here’s What We Know About Her Soap-Worthy Drama

As a Mexican soap opera star, fans want to know more about Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset season 4—and whether she has any soap opera-worthy drama with her cast members.

Vanessa is one of two new cast members on Selling Sunset season 4, alongside Emma Hernan. Selling Sunset, which premiered on Netflix in March 2019, is a reality TV show that follows a group of real estate agents—and their drama—at The Oppenheim Group, a high-end, Los Angeles-based brokerage firm, founded by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. “I’m so excited and blessed to be surrounded by successful realtors,” Vanessa says in the Selling Sunset season 4 trailer. “I have had a lot of experiences where I’ve worked with women who are competitive and mean. I know how to deal with that.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in June 2021, Chrishell Stause, who has starred on Selling Sunset season 1, explained how the new cast members in season 4 “stir the pot.” “They are in different stages in their real estate [careers] and obviously, it definitely stirs the pot a little bit. But I will say they’re really lovely,” she said. “You never know what people’s reactions are going to be, but I’ve really enjoyed working with them. It’s Selling Sunset, so I can’t say that’s been the case with everyone, or we wouldn’t have a show. But they are really great.”

Chrishell also revealed that she gave advice to both Vanessa and Emma about what it’s like to be on Selling Sunset. “I felt like it was my duty. It was one of those things where I felt like, ‘OK, let me help pass the baton. And what can I do to help maybe help you navigate this situation?’ Because it is crazy,” she said. “Even if we weren’t filming a show, it’s a tough, competitive market. Then, of course, you add the show to it and it just kind of amplifies everything. So I definitely felt a little bit that it was my duty to kind of help them navigate a little.”

So who is Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset? Read on for what we know about Selling Sunset’s new cast member and whether she has any soap-worthy drama with the rest of The Oppenheim Group.

Who is Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset?

Who is Vanessa Villela from Selling Sunset season 4? Vanessa was born on January 28, 1978 in Mexico City, Mexico, and became an American citizen on October 7, 2017, according to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. Before her real estate career, Vanessa worked as an actress on soap operas (like her cast member, Chrishell Stause), TV shows and movies in Mexico. Her IMDb includes 25 credits that have been televised in more than 120 countries, as of November 2021, including projects like El Señor de los Cielos, Una Maid en Manhattan and Eva Luna. Vanessa, who is fluent in both English and Spanish, studied acting at Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa, a performing arts and entertainment school in Mexico. In her free time, Vanessa volunteers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, a conservation charity that helps wildlife; and practices yoga at Naam Yoga Los Angeles in Santa Monica, California.

How did Vanessa Villela get on Selling Sunset?

How did Vanessa Villela get on Selling Sunset? Vanessa started as a real estate agent in August 2020 at The Agency, a real estate brokerage firm founded by Mauricio Umansky of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to her Linkedin. After her time at The Agency, Vanessa moved to The Oppenheim Group in May 2021.

In her bio for The Oppenheim Group, Vanessa described her “warm” personality and “stellar communication skills” as advantages in her real estate career. “Vanessa Villela is an award-winning Mexican-American actress. She began her acting career early in life performing in a variety of TV shows and soap operas, which catapulted her to international stardom. Her works, including El Señor de los Cielos, Una Maid en Manhattan and Eva Luna, have been televised in over 120 countries,” her bio reads. “As warm and dedicated professional, Vanessa brings to every deal her unique skillset, stellar communication skills, and keen ability to connect with buyers and sellers. She loves nothing more than helping clients better their lives.”

Her bio continues, “Fluent in English and Spanish, Vanessa dedicates her time to giving back to her community, supporting iFaw, an international fund for animal welfare, and Naam Yoga Los Angeles, a spiritual center in Santa Monica with a global reach. When not touring properties, she enjoys meditating, staying fit, and spending time in the sun on the beaches of Malibu.”

In an Instagram post the same month she started at The Oppenheim Group, Vanessa announced that she had been cast on Selling Sunset. “Dreams do come true. It is with great honor and excitement that the official announcement was made today about me joining the beautiful and fun cast of one of the top Netflix shows, ‘Selling Sunset’ and the amazing team and company of Real Estate @theoppenheimgroup I am so excited! 😬” she wrote. “Not only because I was able to manifest this dream of blending my background in acting with my latest passion in real estate but because I want to help empower and show others to never give up on yourself or your dreams. I’m beyond grateful and blessed with this next chapter of my life. I can’t wait to have you and the audience personally watch how it unfolds and I thank all of you for being on this journey with me!!! 💫❣️💫❣️”

Who is Vanessa Villela close with on Selling Sunset?

Who is Vanessa Villela close with on Selling Sunset? As seen in season 4, Vanessa’s first close friend in the Selling Sunset cast was Christine Quinn, who took her under her wing before the rest of the cast could become close with her. However, as the season went on, Vanessa also became close with Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and other cast members. Though there was some drama between Mary and Vanessa due to Vanessa’s insistence that Mary repair her relationship with Christine (and clear up the drama about Emma’s ex-boyfriend who Christine also dated), Vanessa was friends with most of the cast.

In October 2021, Vanessa celebrated half a year at The Oppenheim Group with a photo of her with Mary, Emma, Davina, Brett, Chrishell and Jason. “Today marks 6 months since I joined the @theoppenheimgroup I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am to be a part of this family. I love and respect all the members of the team🤩 we all work so hard in representing in selling some of the best and properties in California,” she wrote. Vanessa’s Instagram also shows that she follows the whole Selling Sunset cast, including Christine.

Who is Vanessa Villela’s sister?

Who is Vanessa Villela? Vanessa explained in Selling Sunset season 4 that she pursued a career in real estate after her sister, Jackie, passed away in December 2018. She revealed that her sister’s death led her to take a break from acting. “A new angel is in heaven. My older sister. I am blessed to call you sister and even if you are no longer here I will always be grateful to God for choosing me to be your little sister and I feel blessed for that. I always saw your wings when you were with me, when we were little we played and laughed together and I have the most beautiful and sweet memories with you. Your body is no longer on this side, but I know that your energy is, and I can feel your wings close to me, but your spirit will be here forever and I can see your halo shine,” Vanessa said at the time in Spanish, according to People Español.

A month after her sister’s death in January 2019, Vanessa shared an Instagram post in English in honor of her sister. “Today marks a month that changed my life forever, but each day I’m getting stronger and I feel your presence everywhere I go. I will honor your life forever, and I promise you’ll always be proud of me. I’m extremely grateful that I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to spend those years with you my sweet angel. I will always have you in my heart, I will always love you my beautiful sister,” she wrote.

