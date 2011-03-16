Vanessa Traina: Model, Muse, and Now, Fashion Designer

Vanessa Traina certainly knows her way around the fashion industry: She’s consulted and modeled for her friend Joseph Altuzarra’s runway shows, assisted famed stylist Marie Amelie Sauv, has a “contributing fashion editor” title at The New York Times‘ T Magazine, is a muse to Jack and Lazaro of Proenza Schouler and has showed off her ridiculously opulent apartment in Harper’s Bazaartaxidermied zebra and all. I thought that the only aspect of the business she hasn’t dabbled in was design, but it turns out that I was wrong.

WWD is reporting that Traina has created a 14-piece capsule collection for the French contemporary brand Maje. The partnership is fitting since she’s the face of the label’s Spring 2011 ad campaign, and she looked to minimalist 90s fashion as inspiration for her “silk and delicate looks.” No photos of the clothes have been released as of yet, but you won’t have to wait much longer to take a gander at them: her collection drops on March 23 at Barneys locations in New York, Beverly Hills and Traina’s hometown San Francisco.