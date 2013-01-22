Vanessa Paradis Stars In H&M’s Conscious Collection Campaign

French beauty Vanessa Paradis—also known as Johnny Depp’s former longtime love and mother to his children—has just been announced as the new face of Conscious at H&M, the Swedish retail giant’s sustainable fashion range. In the campaign, out March 25, Paradis will showcase pieces that are both on-trend and also more eco-friendly.

The campaign is scheduled to coincide with H&M’s first-ever garment collecting initiative, in which shoppers will be able to bring in unwanted clothing from their closets from any label to selected H&M stores, and in return for each bag, they’ll score an H&M voucher. A smart project, we think, whose ultimate goal is to prevent used clothing from ending up in landfills.

The curated Conscious collection will feature pieces that include sundresses, embellished utility jackets, botanical print garments, cropped jumpsuits and colorful ankle-strap heels. For men, the entire collection—which includes blazers, chinos, Ikat print shirts, and shorts—is made from sustainable materials, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel.

“I like being part of something like the Conscious collection at H&M. I try my best to shop consciously, and vintage is very much part of my wardrobe. I love the style and it works in an eco-friendly way because I like to use and reuse old clothes,” said Paradis.

