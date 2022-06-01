Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband.

Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw those eyes, and — boom!” Depp told The Daily Mail in 2011 about the moment he and Paradis met . “My life as a single man was done.” The connection was strong, as he added, “You have this feeling — I can’t really explain what it was, but I had it when I met her. I saw her across a room and thought: ‘What’s happening to me?’”

Depp and Paradis, a singer and actress, went on to welcome two kids together: daughter Lily-Rose in 1999 and son Jack in 2002. In an interview with Extra in 2010, Depp explained why he and Paradis never married. “I never found myself needing that piece of paper,” he said. “Marriage is really from soul to soul, heart to heart. You don’t need somebody to say, okay you’re married.” In a 2006 interview with ABC News, Depp called his children a “real foundation, a real strong place to stand in life, in work, in everything. …You cannot plan the kind of deep love that results in children. Fatherhood was not a conscious decision. It was part of the wonderful ride I was on. It was destiny. All the math finally worked.”

In 2011, Depp about what it was like to be with Paradis for more than 13 years. “I see that the children are happy, healthy and seem to be on the right path in life,” Depp told The Daily Mail at the time. “And then I look at Vanessa, who’s incredibly supportive, loving and talented in all sorts of ways. She and I have been together for nearly 14 years, and, well, I can hardly believe it. It only seems like yesterday that we met.” He continued, “A glass or two of wine before dinner is my favorite thing, watching the sunset and the kiddies playing nearby. It’s perfection.’” A year later, a representative for Depp confirmed that he and Paradis had “amicably” split. “Please respect their privacy and, more importantly, the privacy of their children,” the representative said.

Depp and Paradis’ split came less than a year after he started dating Amber Heard, whom he married in 2015. After 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce in 2016. She obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate the money to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm,” the two aid in a joint statement at the time.

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about her experience with domestic abuse. While she didn’t mention Depp by name, many believed that the post was about her ex-husband. Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation in 2019, claiming that the op-ed cost him acting jobs, including his role in Walt Disney Pictures’ Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The trial for the case started in 2022. But back to Vanessa Paradis’ net worth. So…how much is Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and what did she receive in her settlement from Johnny Depp? Read on for what we know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and what she’s said about Depp’s trial with Heard.

How much is Vanessa Paradis’ settlement from Johnny Depp?

How much is Vanessa Paradis’ settlement from Johnny Depp? The Sun reported in June 2012 that Depp gave Paradis a settlement of $150 million after their breakup. Hollywood lawyer Robert Naschin told The Sun at the time that “because they are not married, one partner would have to file a civil suit and go to court” to reach a settlement, but Depp preferred not to battle it out in court with Paradis, and instead agreed to pay her $150 million. Hello magazine reported in June 2012 that Depp chose to pay Paradis $150 million to keep their split “amicable.”

During Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, Heard’s lawyers shared an email that Depp wrote to Elton John in 2013, in which he called Paradis a “French extortionist.” In the email, Depp confided in John about his mother Betty Sue’s recovery from a health issue before telling the singer that his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack, had “fallen head over heels” for Heard but that Paradis was trying to “brainwash” his children against him. “On the other side of the coin… my kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber (my girl) and that pressure off my shoulders is fucking gone!!!,’ he told John. “That is unlike the ‘French extortionist (ex cunt) attempts to brain wash them against her… which, I’m sure is imminent.”

Depp and Paradis confirmed their breakup in June 2012. In a statement in 2020, Paradis defended Depp against Heard’s abuse allegations against him. “I have known Johnny for 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father,” she said. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen.” She continued, “I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”

Paradis went on to call Heard’s domestic violence allegations “outrageous” and “really distressing.” She continued, “I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have gone on believing these false facts. This is so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life with kindness and generosity.”

During his defamation trial with Heard in 2022, Depp revealed that he started developing feelings for Heard after they filmed their intimate shower scene in 2011’s The Rum Diary while he was still with Paradis in 2009. “During the scene in the shower, where we kissed. I felt something I shouldn’t have, because at that time she had her partner and I had Vanessa. It all started with that kiss in the shower,” said. Depp also revealed during the trial that he and Heard also shared “kisses” off set. “We shared a glass of wine and kisses,” Depp said, recalling a time he and Heard spent an evening together in his dressing room. “Amber wanted to stay, but I realized it was best to leave it at that.”

Heard testified, however, that her and Depp’s romantic relationship didn’t officially start until they reunited for the press tour for The Rum Diary in 2012, and Depp invited Heard to his hotel room, where they both revealed that they had split from the respective partners they were with while they filmed The Rum Diary. Heard recalled her “instant” chemistry with Depp and testified that when she went to leave that night, Depp grabbed her face and kissed her. “Then we fell in love,” she said. Despite their “whirlwind romance” while on tour, Heard testified that Depp told her their relationship had to be “under the radar.” She claimed that Depp told her that his breakup with Paradis wasn’t known and that she would be labeled a “homewrecker” if they started dating in public. Heard also testified that Depp told her he and Paradis hadn’t slept in the same bed together for a year.

A source also told Radar Online in 2014 that Depp’s ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder—whom he dated from 1989 to 1993—had a positive relationship with him until she heard rumors he “hooked up” with Heard while he was still with Paradis. “[Winona] had a respectful relationship with Johnny for years [after their split], but she soured on any idea of an acting reunion after Johnny hooked up with Amber,” the insider said. The source explained that Ryder’s opinion of Depp changed because she believed he started dating Heard while he was still with Paradis. “She’s pulled a 180 on her opinion of Johnny and his cronies because she thinks it’s a sad cliché that he’d dump his long-term baby mama for a woman in her twenties,” the insider said.

What is Vanessa Paradis’ net worth?

What is Vanessa Paradis’ net worth? Vanessa Paradis’ net worth is $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with the settlement she received from Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis’ net worth also includes what she’s made from her music, modeling and acting career. As of 2022, Paradis has released seven albums: 1988’s M&J, 1990’s Variations sur le même t’aime, 1992’s Vanessa Paradis, 2000’s Bliss, 2007’s Divinidylle, 2013’s Love Songs, and 2018’s Les sources. Each of her albums has gone platinum aside from Les sources and Bliss, which have gone gold. Vanessa Paradis, Bliss, Divindylle and Love Songs have also reached number one on the Syndicat National de l’Édition Phonographique, the French equivalent of the Billboard charts. Paradis has also gone on five tours: 1993’s Natural High Tour, 2001’s Bliss Tour, 2007 and 2008’s Divindylle Tour; 2009 and 2010’s Vanessa Paradis Concert Acoustique Tour; and 2011’s International Tour.

Along with her music career, Vanessa Paradis’ net worth also includes what she made from roles in movies like 1989’s Noce Blanche, 1995’s Élisa, 1997’s Witch Way Love, 1998′s Une chance sur deux, 1999’s Girl on the Bridge , 2010’s Heartbreaker, and 2011’s Café de Flore . When she was 18 year old, Paradis was awarded the Prix Romy Schneider and the César Award for Most Promising Actress for her performance in Noce Blanche. She was also nominated for a César Award, the French equivalent to the Oscar, in the Best Actress category in 2000 for her performance in La fille sur le pont.

Vanessa Paradis’ net worth also includes her successful modeling career. Since her modeling career started in 1981, Paradis has modeled for more than 300 magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Madame Figaro, Paris Match, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Premiere or Marie Claire. Karl Lagerfeld also hired her as a spokesperson for Chanel in 1991 starting with the commercial “L’Esprit de Chanel” directed by Jean-Paul Goude. She also modeled for Chanel’s The New Mademoiselle bag in 2005, as well as Miu Miu in 2008. She was also offered to star in a campaign with Calvin Klein in 1991 alongside Mark Wahlberg but declined the offer. The offer then went to Klein’s second choice, Kate Moss.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.