Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp to Star in Film Together (Plus the Best Real-Life to Movie Couples)

Images: IMDB.com

One of our very favorite couples, mysterious French chanteuse Vanessa Paradis and heartbreakingly handsome Johnny Depp, are set to star in their first feature film together. Though they have been partners for twelve years and have two children together, the creative pair have never had the opportunity to work together on a film…until now.

The classy couple is set to co-star in My American Dream, a film based on the life of French feminist philosopher Simone de Beauvior (slated to be played by Paradis) and her American lover, Nelson Algren (to be played by Depp). We have an inkling that this on-camera pairing will turn out better than that box-office disaster, Gigli, starring then-couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Below is a list of off-camera loves that immortalized their coupledom on film.

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy One of Hollywoods most legendary couples, this duo met in 1942 on the set of Woman of the Year. They would subsequently co-star in nine films together.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe The couple met at Reeses 21st birthday party, where she cheekily introduced herself to him by saying, “I think you’re my birthday present.” The attractive twosome then sizzled in the steamy hit film Cruel Intentions the following year, playing forbidden lovers.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise One of Hollywood’s most notable power couples of the 90s, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise met while co-starring in the race car themed film, Days of Thunder. Nine years later in 1999, the high-profile duo brought their chemistry back on-screen in the neo-noir psychological thriller Eyes Wide Shut, as a wealthy husband and wife.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder Definitely one of the most badass couples in celebrity history, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder met at the Great Balls of Fire! premiere in June of 1990. The two were engaged for three years and acted together in the cult hit Edward Scissorhands during their highly publicized courtship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Deemed as one of the worst movies of all time, the only thing that saved this hot mess of a film was the hot on-screen romance between Bennifer 1.0.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Jenny from the block obviously has a penchant for starring in films with her beaus of-the-moment. JLo and husband Marc Anthony acted and sang together in El Cantante, a biopic about salsa singer Hector Lavoe, in 2006.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith A-list couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met in 1990 when she auditioned for the role of his girlfriend on the hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Though she was turned down for the part because she was deemed too short for him (she is 5’0″ and he is 6’2″), the two pursued a relationship in real life. They wed in 1997 and went on to costar in the film Ali in 2001.

More News We Love

America’s Most Wasteful Buying Habits

How to Tell Your Friend She’s Dating a Zero

7 Money Mistakes We Wish We Knew in Our 20s