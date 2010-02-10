Vanessa Paradis Chanel Dinner: Style Hits and Misses

Images: Jezebel.com

What we would give to be in Vanessa Paradis‘ shoes for a day. The French singer and sometimes model oozes a certain Parisian charm that we can only dream of. Oh, and did we mention that shes partners with quite possibly the most beautiful man in the world, Johnny Depp?

Were positive Paradis je-ne-sais-quoi is what led iconic French label Chanel to use her yet again in their latest lipstick campaign, Rouge Coco de Chanel. Paradis, who has already been the face of Chanel twice (back in 1992 for “Coco Chanel,” and then again in 2003 for Chanel’s Cambon handbags) was wearing a dress straight from the recent Pre-Fall 2010 presentation, paired with Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots.

To celebrate, the brand threw Paradis a dinner last night at the swanky Marks Hotel with some of the chicest people in the industry. Check out our hits and misses below.



Hits:

Irina Lazareanu: We love supermodel Irina Lazareanus new spin on an old classic. Pairing a timeless Chanel tweed jacket with leather skinnies and killer boots, were positive Coco would be proud.

Leigh Lezark: We must admit that Leigh Lezark looked impeccably chic at last night’s soiree. Sporting black from head to toe is no easy feat, but the DJ pulled it off with style and ease.

Jen Brill: Devastatingly cool It-girl Jen Brill can do no wrong in our eyes. We love how she plays with proportions and texture by pairing her flowy floor-length floral dress with a tough leather motorcycle jacket. And dont get us started on her Prada-esque bright orange lips.

Caroline Sieber: We can definitely see why Uncle Karl handpicked her to be one of five muses to represent the Chanel brand. Australian-born, London-based stylist Caroline Sieber looked stunning in her unconventional beaded, lace number (by Chanel, of course). What a great way to represent the iconic fashion house.

Kate Bosworth: Kate, Kate, Kate, is it even possible for you to look bad? From her flattering multi-colored frock, to her boxy cream clutch, right down to her metal-tipped blue suede platforms, this ravishing actress receives an A+ from us, as usual.

Misses:

Heidi Mount: Heidi, we know youre a top model and all, but we dont think that even a top model could pull off a black crinoline skirt-turned-cape over a sheer lace top. Its just a little too much.

Alexandra Richards: With rock and roll royalty flowing through her veins, we cant help but admit that we were expecting something a little more exciting from Alexandra Richards. It’s slightly dowdy and borderline boring — maybe you can ask your rock star daddy for style advice next time?

Nina Garcia: Nina, as the ex fashion director of Elle, what were you thinking when you chose this outfit? While we’re obsessed with lingerie-inspired looks this season, this lace dress is odd-fitting and frumpy — and whats with those little colorful beads? In fashion, you are either in or youre out. Sorry Nina, but wed have to say auf weidersehen to this outfit.



