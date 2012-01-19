Vanessa Paradis: Before She Was Depp’s, She Was Chanel’s

Every gossip rag is going nuts over the alleged split between superstar actor Johnny Depp and longtime love and baby mama Vanessa Paradis. Although it has been reported by some seriously reputable sources, I refuse to truly acknowledge it until I hear it out of either of their mouths.

Not only are they one of the most attractive couples of all time, they have managed to stay out of the Hollywood limelight despite his extremely high profile. This is mainly due to the fact that he gets paid an average of $30 million a movie and they live together in a castle in France.

Anyway, if you are as distraught as I am about this, let’s take a look back at a simpler time, a time when Vanessa starred in Chanel ads for their fragrance Coco. This is one of my favorite campaigns, and I will always love it. Watch below.