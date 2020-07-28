Vanessa Morgan’s Net Worth Already Has Her Thriving Without Estranged Husband Michael Kopech

If you’re curious about Vanessa Morgan’s net worth after hearing about her divorce from Michael Kopech, you’re not alone. We wondered how The Riverdale star might fare after having just recently announced that she was expecting a baby boy on Friday, July 24. Within three days of her big reveal, multiple reports confirmed that her husband of six months, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce. But we have a feeling there’s no need to worry too much about Morgan; she’s already been thriving, and it looks not even Kopech’s decision will be getting in the way of that.

The 28-year-old actress married the 24-year-old baseball player in January 2020. The couple first announced their engagement in July of 2019 after a year of dating. Less than six months after being wed, however, Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19. According to People, a representative for Morgan confirmed that Kopech is the father of her baby on the way. But how will this divorce influence her and her child? The good thing is, Morgan is doing just fine financially—and that’s with or without Kopech by her side.

The Riverdale actress is known for her role in the CW teen drama as Toni Topaz, a series regular as of season 3. That casting status wasn’t always the case for Morgan, however, who has spoken out about her unfair treatment as a Black woman on the show. Unfortunately, these issues have made a dent on Vanessa Morgan’s total net worth. To understand how and learn what Vanessa Morgan’s net worth in 2020 is in total, just keep on reading.

How was Vanessa Morgan’s net worth influenced by Riverdale?

Unlike many of Riverdale‘s original castmembers, Vanessa Morgan’s salary has not been publicly reported upon. But that hasn’t stopped Morgan from expressing her frustrations with it. In June 2020, the actress revealed that she was “paid the least,” out of the cast.

“Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least 😂👏🏽 girl i could go on for days 🐸,” Morgan tweeted in response to a fan at the time.

Meanwhile, a 2018 report from Variety estimates that four of Riverdale‘s series regulars—Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa—were all making around $40,000 per episode. With that in mind, Morgan is earning somewhere less than that in comparison to her counterparts on the series. While we don’t have updated rates as of Riverdale season 4, let’s just hope that the CW gets their act together by season 5.

What other shows influenced Vanessa Morgan’s net worth?

Morgan has starred in a handful of other teen dramas and series throughout her acting career. Before rising to fame on Riverdale, the actress held recurring roles in series such as My Babysitter’s a Vampire from 2011 to 2012, Finding Carter from 2014 to 2015, and 2017’s season of The Shannara Chronicles. Salary details from these shows have not been published, but her roles on these shows definitely had a decent influence on Vanessa Morgan’s net worth.

What is Vanessa Morgan’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth estimators, Vanessa Morgan’s net worth in 2020 is around $1 million.