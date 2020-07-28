Vanessa Morgan’s Husband Filed For Divorce 3 Days After She Revealed She’s Pregnant

The end of the road. Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are divorcing after six months of marriage. The Riverdale star and the MLB player divorce’s comes three days after Morgan announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Friday, July 24. News broke of Morgan and Kopech’s divorce on Monday, July 26, when The Chicago Tribune reported that the professional baseball player had filed for divorce from The CW actress on June 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas, where he’s from. The case has since been sealed.

Fans first wondered if Morgan and Kopech had split when her pregnancy announcement didn’t include any mention about her husband. Though a rep for the These Girls, These Boys member, who plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale, confirmed that Kopech is the father of her child to The Chicago Tribune, the rep declined to comment about her marriage to the athlete.

“Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!” Morgan wrote. “On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂.”

She continued, “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 #quarantine🎁 👶🏼.”

Kopech proposed to Morgan in Arizona in July 2019. The couple married five months later in January 2020 at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. Their ceremony was attended by Riverdale costars Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner, her These Girls, These Boys band mate, and Madelaine Petsch, who plays Morgan’s love interest, Cheryl Blossom, on Riverdale. In an interview with E! in January 2020, Morgan opened up about her excitement to spend her forever with her husband.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” she said at the time. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Morgan and Kopech’s divorce also comes after the athlete announced that he would not be returning to the Chicago White Sox for the 2020 baseball season because of “personal reasons,” according to a team spokesperson. The last photo Morgan posted on her Instagram with her husband was on April 30. “Happy Quarantine Birthday Boo ♥️ #24,” she captioned a picture of her and Kopech hugging in honor of her husband’s 24th birthday.