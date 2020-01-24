Vanessa Hudgen’s New Tattoo Is Making a Case for Side Boob Selfies All Over Again

This lady is our single and ready to mingle goals. After Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split after nearly nine years together, the singer and actress seems to be moving on just fine. She’s been spotted on dates with Lakers basketball player, Kyle Kuzma and promoting her new film, Bad Boys. Oh, and getting some fresh new ink in a—shall we say—risque spot. There’s nothing like a new tattoo to mark a new period in your life. It’s probably why Vanessa got this new sideboob tattoo of a sunflower recently. It’s super delicate, but the placement gives it just the right amount of sweet but sassy oomph. Not to mention, the triple threat debuted the fresh ink on her Instagram with such a smolder that we’re honestly smitten. Here’s to hoping that any of us look this good right after a breakup.

Vanessa, 31, and Austin, 28, called it quits earlier this month. The pair met on the set of High School Musical back when Vanessa was dating Zac Efron, only to finally start dating in September 2011. Nine years later, things still seemed to be going well for the acting couple. When news broke of Austin’s starring role as Elvis Presley, Vanessa took to Instagram to share her super supportive reaction: “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F–KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN,” she wrote in a caption. “I CANT WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

But it seemed that the role called for more than Austin or Vanessa expected. A source with E! News says of their breakup, “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.” It adds up.

Right after Austin signed on for the title role in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic last year, fans noticed the potential toll it was taking on the actor. His social media posts became few and infrequent, and it wasn’t long before he stopped posting photos of Vanessa altogether. The actor’s last photo of his ex was shared in July 2019—a.k.a. the same month his role was announced.

As for Vanessa, she’s making up for lost time and sharing all the thirst traps. Even those of her side boob. We’re not complaining!