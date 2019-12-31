Vanessa Hudgens’ Switzerland Vacation Looks Are Aprés Ski Goals

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing quite so cozy as a wintry mountain vacation. And while I’m not really the type of person who will ski on said mountains, I—like our queen Vanessa Hudgens—do appreciate the fine art of aprés ski fashion. Vanessa Hudgens’ Switzerland vacation outfits were truly the kind of ensembles you want to wear whenever you’re in the mountains—skiing or not. Cozy, chic and perfect for Instagram, these looks just make you want to ditch all obligations and take the first flight out to a winter wonderland.

Hudgens’ first look consists of a chic cream turtleneck (a must-have), black blazer coat, sunnies and red gloves. The ensemble is so simple, yet so perfect for a mountainous vacation filled with snow (and wine, according to Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram photos). This has quickly become my goal aprés ski look, and I’m currently searching my closet to find pieces to recreate the outfit.

And, although it has really nothing to do with Vanessa Hudgens impeccable street style, my favorite part of this Instagram photo might just be the fact that Kenny Ortega (choreographer and director of High School Musical, obviously) commented to wish “Baby V” a happy 2020. My heart swells. Gabriella Montez lives on.

Later on the trip, Hudgens braves the cold in a zebra stripe sweater that has me swearing off all other animal print. It’s a true skill to look both cozy and fashionable, but V-Hudge has done it once again. I just want to cop these outfits and sit by a large fire, book and a warm boozy beverage in hand. Maybe I’ll just spend my New Years Eve by my fireplace holding a mug of hot chocolate, pretending I’m actually at a bougie ski resort with Vanessa Hudgens nearby. Manifesting that energy and that energy only for 2020.