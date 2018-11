Despite an article claiming that Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron broke up, the two are still going strong. According to one source, “they spent months together up in Vancouver, where they are both filming movies.” We imagine Vancouver gets pretty cold, which means there is probably a lot of cuddling by the fire on a bear skin rug and drinking hot cocoa spiked with love going on.

Ladies who got their hopes up and then shattered, we’re sorry. Vanessa, you’ve dodged yet another bullet. Zac, call me.

[Us magazine]