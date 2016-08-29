Makeover Alert: Vanessa Hudgens Chopped Her Long Hair Into a Lob

Vanessa Hudgens is known for long, flowing hair. It’s kind of her thing, at least in the past couple of years. So we took notice when she chopped it all off, following in the footsteps of the many, many people of late who have gone the way of the lob. We’re looking at you, Kendall Jenner.

She got the chop from celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri, who tells us that Hudgens was “ready to switch it up for a bit, since she had some time to play” before her new show, “Powerless,” starts in January. Apparently, in case you’re wondering, the show is a comedy, and it’s about all of those schlubs who have no powers in a world full of superheroes.

This isn’t the first time Hudgens has sported a lob—a couple of years ago, she rocked a sleek, shoulder-length look with red ombre at the tips. That was really something. To be fair, unless her hair grows at an alarming rate, it’s likely there was some removing of extensions along with old-fashioned haircutting in the making of this lob, but—we digress.

Girlfriend just likes to change things up. As she told People, “My style goes from, like, really bohemian, flowy, to a little more gypsy-esque with vibrant colors and lots of jewelry. From chic, clean, polished, good slacks and button downs, to just crazy, weird pieces. I love vintage finds, they’re like treasures in my closet.”

As to her current aesthetic, “we went a for a softer, more natural, honey bronze,” Capri says. “A bit lighter on the ends and around the face to create the illusion of vacation sun-kissed hair.” Good news, folks: Capri adds that “she is obsessed,” and that the new ‘do “works perfectly with her sun-kissed skin.”

You know what they say: Sun-kissed hair, sun-kissed skin, happy life. Something like that.