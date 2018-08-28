Vanessa Hudgens’ Deep V Jumpsuit Gets Cooler the Longer You Look at It

The first time I saw the jumpsuit Vanessa Hudgens wore Monday night, my jaw dropped. Everything about it—from the ruffle lining the deep V-neck to the incredibly sleek straight-leg pant—was incredible. Equally incredible was the Boomerang someone had snapped of the ensemble—and the sparkly confetti effect Hudgens had added to it.

The second time I saw the jumpsuit Vanessa Hudgens wore Monday night, my jaw dropped again. She posted a series of photos showing the jumpsuit from close-up, and I realized the deep V-neck wasn’t just lined with ruffles—it was also lined with crystals. Crystals that happened to match her stunning dangling earrings, layered statement rings and the barrettes in her hair.

It was basically one of those moments where you don’t think something can get any better than it already is. But then it does. And you’re left in awe, jaw still dropped, wondering how a jumpsuit ensemble so perfect can possibly exist—and why, if it does, you don’t own it.

This exercise could go on for days (or at least hours). Zoom in even closer, and you might lose yourself in Hudgens’ incredibly detailed smokey eyeshadow—deep mahoganies combined with bright silvers to highlight the crystals in her look. Or maybe you’ll get caught up in her lipstick—nude with an ever-so-slight shimmer that echoes the ensemble’s shinier elements without overpowering them.

There is no limit to this look and the mesmerization it provokes. It’s like an optical illusion you can’t stop staring at. Except there is no illusion; this outfit is truly as incredible as it looks.