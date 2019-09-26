Vanessa Hudgens’ Leopard Midi Dress Is the Ultimate Fall Look—and Under $100

Scroll To See More Images

In a world full of leopard midi skirts, dare to do something different, and choose a leopard midi dress instead. After all, it’s what Vanessa Hudgens would do. The actress and singer has become one of my style icons, and it just! Got! Better! Vanessa Hudgens wore a leopard midi dress on Instagram, and it’s actually available for under $100. Typically, when you see celebrities sporting cute styles at events, the ensembles cost more than my rent. It’s a rare thing to have one of your favorite (and one of the most stylish) celebrities wear something that’s actually attainable.

While in Beijing, Vanessa Hudgens posted a photo on her Instagram wearing the perfect fall look: a leopard midi dress and black heels. While a leopard midi dress is definitely appropriate for any season, I think it works particularly well for fall. Why? Not only can you wear a leopard midi when it’s technically fall but still ridiculously warm outside, but it also looks incredible paired with a motorcycle or denim jacket—or even a cropped puffer if the weather permits. Leopard print is basically a neutral at this point, so a leopard midi dress lends itself to endless sartorial options.

The best part about this stylish ensemble, though, is that fact that you can get the look for under $100. The ASTR the Label dress is available in sizes XS-XL for only $98. And for a dress you’ll most likely be reaching for every single weekend, that’s a pretty damn good deal. Plus, you can say that you and Vanessa Hudgens have the same dress. It’s a win/win situation. You can shop Vanessa Hudgens’ exact dress below. (And, if you’re not a fan of leopard print—Gasp!—ASTR the Label has the same cut dress is different colors and patterns as well.) Get ready to buy your newest fall staple.

