Vanessa Hudgens Is Being Slammed for Calling Coronavirus Deaths ‘Inevitable’

V Hud, WYD? Fans are slamming Vanessa Hudgens after her coronavirus deaths comment, where she claimed that fatalities from the disease are “inevitable.” The comment came after the High School Musical alum, 31, took to her Instagram on Monday, March 16, to answer questions from fans.

When one follower commented about how some experts report that the coronavirus crisis could last until July, the Springbreakers star responded by saying that she thinks that prediction is “bullshit.” “Til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry. It’s a virus. I get it. I respect it,” she said.

But it was Hudgen’s later comment, where she seemed to dismiss the deaths that coronavirus has caused, that really landed her in hot water with fans. “But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable?” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

After Hudgens’ video, critics took to Twitter to repost the clip of when she called COVID-19 deaths “inevitable.” Many users slammed Hudgens for her nonchalant attitude toward the virus, which has killed more than 7,000 people across the world and infected more than 190,000. “Imagine you had vulnerable elderly relatives. Now imagine you had a brain and, more importantly, a heart. Then rethink this and delete it. And don’t talk for a while,” one user wrote.

Another added, “the way vanessa hudgens said “yeah, people are gonna dieeee” omg cast her in a sorority movie asap. she has been playing all these bland wimpy girls when she has had a villain inside of her this whole time.”

After the backlash, Hudgens responded in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 17, claiming that her words were “taken out of context.” She also encouraged her followers to stay quarantined. “I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said. “It’s a crazy time. it’s a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y’all.”

Since coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in November 2019, the virus has spread across the world, with tens of thousands of cases, including celebrities like Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. The disease also led shows like The Bachelorette and Riverdale to shut down production. So coronavirus isn’t “bullshit” And while death is “inevitable” in life, it is avoidable when it comes to coronavirus and there are ways to reduce the risk. So, wash your hands, stay inside and stay educated.