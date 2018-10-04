Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Clueless’ in Neon Sweater and Technicolor Plaid Skirt

Wednesday, October 3 was a big day for the Instagram-verse. It was Mean Girls day—twice over. October 3 is, of course, the day Mean Girls hottie Aaron Samuels asked the film’s protagonist, Cady Heron, what day it was. It was, as you well know, October 3. The fact that October 3 fell on a Wednesday made this year’s Mean Girls day even more incredible than usual, as it allowed people to combine the iconic phrase, “It’s October 3,” with the even more iconic one, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Naturally, celebrities turned out in spades to celebrate the holiday, donning their best pink duds and referencing the date over and over again. But no style star’s look compared to Vanessa Hudgens‘, which was so stunning we’re still thinking about it.

The singer and actress took to Instagram twice to share photos of her impeccable OOTD. The first was a close-up showcasing her neon pink sweater and barely-there makeup. “ON WEDNESDAYS WE WEAR PINK!!!!!” Hudgens remarked in the caption, noting that she’d broken her black and white aesthetic for the sake of posting the photo.

Then, Hudgens followed-up with a full-length photo, which captured the ensemble in all its glory. She’d paired her neon pink sweater with a technicolor plaid skirt—full of bright yellows, deep navies and charming millennial pinks—and finished off the look with studded black stilettos and a bold leather belt.

Though the outfit was intended to pay homage to Mean Girls, it also felt distinctly Clueless-y, with the yellow plaid skirt resembling the unofficial uniform of Clueless‘ protagonist, Cher Horowitz.

We can’t resist a Mean Girls-inspired ensemble—or a Clueless-inspired one. A combination of the two sounds too good to be true. But thanks to Vanessa Hudgens, it doesn’t have to be.

Mean Girls day might not be a competition, but Vanessa Hudgens won anyway.