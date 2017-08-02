Vanessa Hudgens Got Chic, Choppy Bangs and Looks Surprisingly Different

Just when we thought we could make it through the day without a major celebrity hair change, Vanessa Hudgens pulled a fast one on us and got bangs. Seems like the 28-year-old is following in the footsteps of Sofia Vergara and Kaia Gerber by transforming her blunt lob into a voluminous textured bob with choppy bangs.

The most surprising part: They’re actually real. While celebs like Bella Hadid and Zendaya have played with our hearts with convincing clip-on bangs, it looks like the “High School Musical” star’s bangs are here to stay—or so we hope.

Chad Wood, the mastermind who created the look, first shared his client’s new look on Instagram before Hudgens returned the favor by posting it about an hour later. If the name Chad Wood sounds familiar, it’s because the hairstylist has worked with people like Olivia Munn and Ashley Benson, too. (TL;DR: We have faith that Wood wouldn’t trick us with fake bangs.)

The “Spring Breakers” star couldn’t help but make a “bangs” joke when she shared her look on Instagram, captioning the shot, “Bangin😉😂”

While we can never be sure if a celebrity’s hair change is 100 percent real or the deceitful work of faux bangs, extensions, or wigs, here’s hoping the bangs are legit, because they’re totally working for her (and kinda giving us Rashida Jones vibes—in the best way!).