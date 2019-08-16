Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Are Seriously So Hot (and Stylish) on Vacation Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re not paying attention to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s relationship, you’re doing it wrong. The couple is honestly becoming Hollywood’s hottest pair, and I am happy to be along for the ride (by way of checking their Instagram profiles for new photos every day). While on vacation in Italy, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler wore the most stylish outfits. To say I’m swooning would be an understatement. With Vanessa Hudgens’ new activewear line and Austin Butler slated to play a young Elvis Presley (Don’t even get me started on how hot that is!), plus these stylish vacation ensembles, the power couple can do no wrong in my eyes.

I mean, Hudgens’ WeWoreWhat swimsuit paired with a Lack of Color hat is stylish in of itself. But add in Butler’s short-sleeved patterned button down layered on top of a white tee (and his impossibly high cheekbones) and we’re looking at the most well-dressed couple to ever sit on a boat. Also, their outfits coordinate so well. Did they plan this? Do they set out their ensembles before bed each night to make sure they look good next to each other? Inquiring minds need to know.

As if we needed more proof that Hudgens and Butler are, in fact, America’s hottest and most stylish couple, here is another photo of the two from earlier in the summer. It honestly pains me how beautiful this pair is, but not painful enough for me to stop staring at photos of them in my spare time. Seriously, who dressed them?! Do they have stylists come in every single day, or are they just both so sartorially gifted that they know exactly the perfect outfits to wear when they’re together (and apart, TBH)?! I will never get over it. Vanessa and Austin: If you need a third wheel, y’all know who to call. (Me. Call me.)