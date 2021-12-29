Here’s How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Ex Austin Butler Dating Kaia Gerber

Moving on. Vanessa Hudgens’ response to Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber dating after their breakup shows how much she’s moved on from her ex-boyfriend.

Austin and Kaia sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were photographed at a yoga class in Los Angeles together. They were also seen arriving together in Kaia’s car with Austin in the driver’s seat. A source confirmed to People on December 22, 2021, that Kaia and Austin are, in fact, dating. “She seems really happy,” the insider said. “All of her friends think he’s really cute.”

Austin and Kaia’s relationship comes a year after he split from Vanessa after almost nine years of dating. A source told E! News at the time that Austin and Vanessa, who met on the set of High School Musical in 2006 but didn’t started dating until 2011, had broken up due to the long distance between them. At the time, Vanessa was in Europe filming The Princess Switch 2, while was shooting Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the insider said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.” A second source also hinted that Vanessa and Austin were hopeful that they would get back together, claiming at the time that the two were “split for now” but were “going to see what happens.” “They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another,” the insider said.

So what does Vanessa think of Austin and Kaia? Well, a source told Life & Style on December 27, 2021, that Vanessa is “totally cool” about her ex-boyfriend’s new romance. “She has moved on,” the insider said. “She and Austin didn’t work out. It happens.” Vanessa, for her part, has been dating Pittsburgh Pilot player Cole Tucker since at least February 2021.

In an interview with Glamour UK in December 2021, Vanessa noted that she and Cole are “very different” but their relationship still works. “He’s his own person,” she said. “Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.” She continued, “My group of friends are the most unique and expressive and dramatic group of people you may ever meet. And for some people that is way too much. But we support each other’s quirks and weirdnesses. I mean, my friends and I talk in accents all day long [or] in baby voices.” She also gave advice for those who are looking for their person. “It is about embracing your sparkle, finding what makes you unique and celebrating that. And I feel like it takes a while to get there,” cshe said.

As for Kaia and Butler, Life & Style’s source hinted that the two work because of their 10-year age difference. “Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that,” the insider said. “They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”