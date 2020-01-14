Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Just Split After Nearly 9 Years Together & We’re So Hurt

Um, we’re crying. These two have officially called it quits after nine years together, but it’s Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s breakup reason that has us especially heartbroken. With Austin, 28, hard at work in his role as Elvis Presley in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, it seems like the actor’s taken a nod from his character’s heartthrob ways. Fans noticed how Austin hadn’t posted an photos of Vanessa, 31, on his Instagram since July—a.k.a the same month his role was announced. Was this the beginning of the end?

It seems so. According to a Us Weekly source, “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.”

The pair met on the set of High School Musical back when Vanessa was dating Zac Efron, only to finally start dating in September 2011. Nine years later, things still seemed to be going well for the acting couple. When news broke of Austin’s starring role as Elvis Presley, Vanessa took to Instagram to share her super supportive reaction: “I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F–KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN,” she wrote in a caption. “I CANT WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

But was that enthusiasm short-lived? Save for a series of Halloween posts featuring her beau, Vanessa and Austin have been noticeably absent from each other’s social media pages. That wasn’t a crazy cause for concern, however, until fans realized that the pair may have spent the holidays apart.

Vanessa appears to have spent her Christmas and New Year’s season alone. The Knight Before Christmas star posted all about her winter getaway with some girlfriends in Switzerland, and by Dec. 31, the actress appeared at New Year’s Eve dinner dressed in a black gown—by herself.

Both stars have yet to comment on these breakup rumors, so we’re sincerely hoping they’ll set the record straight and tell us this is all just a bad dream. Otherwise, just like Vanessa did in HSM, it looks like she and Austin are about to start saying “Gotta Go My Own Way,” soon.