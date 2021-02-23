Vanessa Bryant Just Slammed Meek Mill For His ‘Insensitive’ Lyric About Kobe’s Helicopter crash

Calling him out. Vanessa Bryant slammed Meek Mill’s Kobe Bryant lyrics in an Instagram Story on Monday, February 21. For those who don’t know, Meek came under fire after his song, “Don’t Worry,” leaked in mid-February.

In the song, Meek referenced Kobe’s helicopter crash in January 2020, which killed the Los Angeles Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. “This bitch I’m fuckin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” Meek raps in “Don’t Worry.”

After the backlash, Vanessa took to her Instagram to slam Meek for his “insensitive” lyrics about her husband’s death. “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” she wrote. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.”

She continued, “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Meek, for his part, apologized to Vanessa in a tweet after her response. “I apologized to her in private earlier today, not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman!” he wrote. “If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

Prior to his apology to Vanessa, meek doubled down on his lyrics in a tweet on February 17, soon after “Don’t Worry” leaked. “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….shit like zombie land or something! Lol,” he tweeted.

He also wrote, “People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that sh*t prolly won’t either Gem stone live right now.”

After Vanessa’s Instagram Story, Meek also hinted that he stands by his lyrics. “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!” he tweeted at the time, though he didn’t specify what he was responding to.