Name: Vanessa Barrantes

Age: 25

Occupation: Designer

Location: New York City

Barrantes’ socially-conscious line is called Shumaq, which means “beautiful” in Peru’s indigenous language, Quecha. Each article of clothing is handmade in Peru, where Barrantes and her business partner/sister Jacqueline make a point to employ women. Good working conditions and fair wages are ensured. Skill and craftsmanship is apparent in each dainty Shumaq piece, thanks to the love and personal investment of everyone involved.

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Paris for vintage and [boutique] Colette.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I am too complicated for one sentence!

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

The Miu Miu studded bag.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Jason Wu and Karl Lagerfeld.

5. What is your favorite tradition?

A new tradition I just came up with: each year I will try to travel somewhere I’ve never been for my birthday. This year I am going to China!

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

Penelope Cruz because she’s hot. I need her to make me look good!

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

1970s.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

Vogue, and I would wear my line, Shumaq.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

There is a song called the "Native New Yorker" by Odyssey, and I have always pictured this uptown girl in crazy '70s disco outfits. Who knows what she would wear! But it would be fun to emulate.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Underwear, ballerina flats, sandals, purses, and vintage dresses.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Kiehl’s Chryste Marine Firming Eye Treatment and Boscia Recharging Night Moisture.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Vodka tonic with extra lime, and the best place to get it is at The Standard in Miami.

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

My family, my best friend and my godmother. I would ask for my mom’s Peruvian quinoa, ceviche and Cuzqueña beer. For dessert I would want the strawberry shortcake from Pastis. Such a good meal.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

The Wizard of Oz.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“Feeling Good” by Nina Simone- I don’t know if it describes my life but I just love this song!

16. What inspires you?

The natural beauty of the Italian actress Monica Vitti inspires me. She’s never “done” and her face is not perfect- she’s just naturally gorgeous. I love that.

17. What’s next?

Preparing for Fashion Week in September, and my trip to China in July. All good things, I hope!