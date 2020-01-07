The Highest Paid Cast Member on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Exactly Who You’d Expect

Scroll To See More Images

When Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, most of its cast were simply aspiring actors, singers and models working as waiters and bartenders to try to make ends meet. Now, the Vanderpump Rules cast salary 2020 and net worths look a lot different. Fast forward to this year, and almost all of Vanderpump Rules‘ original cast members—Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute—have quit their job at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s sexy West Hollywood restaurant, and moved on to bigger and better things, such as hosting podcasts, writing books and even owning their own bar. (Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opened TomTom with Vanderpump in 2018.)

The show has also become a bigger success. Once the spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (which starred Vanderpump as a cast member), Vanderpump Rules has become its own Bravo staple with killer ratings and a rabid fanbase. The reality series’ eighth season premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and is expected to be just as dramatic a the last. In its eight years on air, the show, which started as a workplace drama among a group of lying and cheating friends at SUR, has evolved but still has the same juicy breakups, makeups and fights from its first season. Ahead, find out the cast salary and net worth of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Lisa Vanderpump

Salary: $500,000 per season

Net Worth: $75 million

LVP is an executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, and if it wasn’t for her, there probably wouldn’t be a show. According to In Touch Weekly, the reality star makes $500,000 a season, which likely includes her pay as a cast member and a producer. (Her husband, Ken Todd, is also an executive producer. In Touch also reports that LVP made the same $500,000 salary when she starred on RHOBH, which means that she made a million dollars each year from Bravo alone. (LVP quit RHOBH after season 9.) That, of course, doesn’t account for her entire $75 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with SUR, LVP and her husband have owned 36 restaurants around the world. That number includes hotspots seen on Vanderpump Rules, such as TomTom, Pump and Villa Blanca. In 2018, she opened the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas. Before her life as a restauranteur, LVP had a small career as an actress, having starred in films such as 1995’s Baywatch Nights. She’s also the author of the 2011 book Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining.

Stassi Schroeder

Salary: $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $300,000

Stassi is an OG cast member on Vanderpump Rules, and her on-again, off-again relationship with Jax made up the drama for most of the first few seasons. Though she left the show for a season, the reality star still has one of the biggest paychecks from the show. Per Riot Housewives, Stassi makes $15,000 per episode, which accounts for her $300,000 net worth. Along with Vanderpump Rules, the reality star also hosts her own podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi,” wrote a 2019 book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook and has a wine company, named The Witches of Weho, with cast member Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.

Kristen Doute

Salary: $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $250,000

Kristen is another OG cast member on Vanderpump Rules. Nicknamed Krazy Kristen, the reality star started the show in a relationship with cast member Tom Sandoval before she cheated on him with her best friend Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend Jax Taylor. Still following? She then went on to date cast member James Kennedy. As for her salary, Riot Housewives also reports that Kristen makes $15,000 per episode, which is the same as Stassi. Her net worth is $250,000. Along with Vanderpump Rules, Kristen a fashion line named James Mae, as well as her wine company, Witches of Weho, with Stassi and Kristen. She’s also starred in films, such as Blood on Canvas and 23 Minutes to Sunrise.

Jax Taylor

Salary: $25,000 per episode

Net Worth: $500,000

Jax, the breakout of Vanderpump Rules, was once the richest cast member. He’s now the second richest Vanderpump Rules star with a $500,000 net worth, according to Cheat Sheet. (More on who the actual richest cast member is later.) Still, Cheat Sheet does report that Jax makes the most per episode of any Vanderpump Rules cast member at $25,000 an episode. Along with Vanderpump Rules, Jax also had a Bravo spinoff with his then-girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, called Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Before his reality TV career, Jax also worked as a model with Ford Models and has posed for brands like Aussiebum, 2xist and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Scheana Shay

Salary: $10,000 per episode

Net Worth: $150,000

Scheana was one of the more well-known cast members of Vanderpump Rules before it aired. She’s the alleged mistress of actor Eddie Cibrian and feuded with RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. She’s also one of the only OG cast members to still work at SUR. In Touch Weekly reports that she makes $10,000 an episode, which is a little less than her female costars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scheana has a $150,000 net worth. In addition to Vanderpump Rules, Scheana had a short-lived music career, with songs like “Good as Gold,” and starred in the 2018 Las Vegas show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.”

Tom Sandoval

Salary: $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $2 million

Sandoval dethroned Jax as the richest cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the bartender, who owns TomTom with Vanderpump, has a $2 million net worth. Most of that money is likely to come from the bar, as Cheat Sheet reports that Sandoval only makes $15,000 per episode on Vanderpump Rules. In 2016, Sandoval sued because he felt he wasn’t being paid enough on the series. According to TMZ, the bartender only made $38,000 for the first two seasons before he was able to negotiate a $15,000 per episode salary for season 3, which is what he has now.

Tom Schwartz

Salary: ~$10,000 – $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $2 million

It’s unclear what Schwartz makes on Vanderpump Rules. The model-bartender joined the show as a full-time cast member in season 3. While he’s never worked at SUR, Schwartz is the husband of cast member Katie Maloney, which means he’s been an integral part of the show. (Their wedding aired in season 6.) Schwartz also owns TomTom with Vanderpump and Sandoval, which may account for his high net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schwartz is tied with Sandoval as the richest Vanderpump Rules cast member with a $2 million net worth. Cheat Sheet reports that Schwartz’s net worth skyrocketed from $25,000 to $2 million after he opened TomTom. As for what he makes on Vanderpump Rules, we estimate that Schwartz likely makes around the $10,000 – $15,0000 range given the salaries of the other cast members.

Katie Maloney

Salary: ~$10,000 – $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $30,000

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Katie’s net worth is $30,000, though we don’t exactly believe that number given that she’s one of Vanderpump Rules‘ OG cast members. It’s also unclear what Katie’s salary is, but we estimate that it’s between $10,000 and $15,000 per episode given that Kristen, Stassi and Scheana make. In addition to Vanderpump Rules, Katie has her wine company with Kristen and Stassi, Witches of Weho, as well as a beauty site, Pucker and Pout. Katie was also one of the longest-running OGs to still work at SUR.

Ariana Madix

Salary: ~$10,00 – $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $1 million

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Ariana has a $1 million net worth, which, combined with her boyfriend Tom Sandoval, makes for a hefty piece of change. The reality star joined as a full-time cast member in season 3. She was introduced as Sandoval’s love interest, Scheana’s best friend and one of the few female bartenders at SUR. Along with Vanderpump Rules, Ariana has a cocktail recipe book with Sandoval titled, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers. The book was published in 2019.

Brittany Cartwright

Salary: ~$10,000 – $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: TBD

Brittany is the most recent regular cast member on Vanderpump Rules (aside from the newbies in season 8.) The reality star, who is from Kentucky, joined in season 6 as the girlfriend of Jax Taylor. Since then, she’s become engaged on the show, and her wedding will air on the upcoming season 8. She’s also one of the only Vanderpump Rules cast members to have a spinoff. The reality star was the co-lead with Jax on Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which starred her family members and explored her and Jax’s relationship in Kentucky. As for her salary, we estimate that she makes less or around the $10,000 mark. Given that she’s one of the newer cast members, Brittany likely makes less than the OGs.

James Kennedy

Salary: $10,000 – $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $1 million

Pop Huff reports that James’ net worth is $1 million. The reality star joined the cast in season 4 as a busser at SUR and as Kristen Doute’s boyfriend. Since then, he’s become central to the series’ drama. He also works as a successful DJ and hosted a popular Tuesday club night, named See You Next Tuesday, at SUR for some time. Pop Huff also reports that he makes $10,000 to $15,000 per episode on Vanderpump Rules.

Lala Kent

Salary: ~$10,000 – $15,000 per episode

Net Worth: $2 million

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Lala’s net worth is $2 million, which seems high. The figure is on the same level as the Toms. It’s unclear how much she makes per episode on Vanderpump Rules, but we estimate that it’s in the $10,000 to $15,000 range, judging from her cast members’ salaries. Along with Vanderpump Rules, Lala has starred in films such as The Row and Trauma Center. She also owns her own makeup line, Give Them Lala Beauty, which sells around $16 for lipsticks and lip glosses and $20 for eyeliners. Lala is also engaged to film producer Randall Emmett.