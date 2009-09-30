Vancouver 2010 Olympics: Dsquared2 Tapped to Outfit Canadian Team

The extremely busy Canadian design duo, Dean and Dan Caten, of DSquared2 are in charge of outfitting all of the Canadian talent for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. They’re “actually kind of freaking out about it,” and so are we! Can’t wait to see the results and judging by their Spring 2010 collection, it could be very interesting. WIll Naomi be there decked out in Dsquared2? We hope so.

[StyleSight]