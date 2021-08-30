Van Jones Just Responded to Rumors He Dated Kim Kardashian After Her Divorce From Kanye

We’ve been waiting for what feels like forever for Van Jones’ response to those Kim Kardashian dating rumors—but you know what they say about better late than never! The political commentator has finally weighed in on his rumored romance with the SKIMS founder. According to Van, the rumors were “absurd.”

Van, 52, was approached by The New York Post’s Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club on Saturday, August 28, where he was asked about rumors that he and Kim, 40, dated following her divorce from Kanye West. “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd,” the CNN host told the publication at the time, adding, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Van and Kim were first linked in January 2021 shortly after news broke of Kim’s divorce from Kanye, 44. At the time, reports claimed that the pair had connected romantically at Jones’ criminal justice organization #cut50, where Kim was carrying out a law apprenticeship as part of her effort to become a lawyer. Some sources refuted the romance rumor, however, claiming that the duo were simply friends. “There is nothing romantic going on between Kim and Van, but there is no denying that she admires him, and he admires her,” an insider told OK! in January 2021.

Another report by The Daily Mail in April 2021 echoed this claim, noting that Van and Kim strictly had a “working relationship” due to their “shared interest in criminal justice reform,” according to insiders who spoke to the site.

Nonetheless, when Kim and Van first sparked speculation that they were dating, sources also told OK! at the time that Kanye wasn’t happy about the rumors. “Kanye cannot stand the fact that Kim’s life no longer revolves around him,” an insider told OK! at the time. “Her devotion to the kids is her number one priority, followed by criminal justice reform. Kanye feels like he has been pushed down her priority list and isn’t happy about it.” But the KKW Beauty founder has still appeared to make her ex a priority in her life, after all.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been spotted at each of Kanye’s listening parties ahead of the release of his tenth studio album, Donda, in August 2021. Her appearances have sparked widespread speculation that the pair’s relationship may be on the mend after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February—and according to one source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently, the beauty mogul is already “considering her options” when it comes to Kanye.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself,” an insider told the site on Sunday, August 29. “Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it’s difficult to just let that all go.” The source went on to note, however, that Kim’s “main focus” continues to be her kids. The former reality star and rapper share four kids—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “Kim’s main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family,” the insider explained.